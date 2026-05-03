Harry Potter TV Series Filming Shifts to Waterloo Station, Crouch End Holds Story Significance

Filming for the new Harry Potter TV series is underway, with recent activity at Waterloo Station and a curious connection to Crouch End. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively. The traditional 'Back to Hogwarts' event at King's Cross has been cancelled.

The highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series is steadily progressing with filming, recently shifting locations from the traditional King's Cross station to Waterloo station in London.

This change marks a departure from the iconic imagery associated with the original films, where the Olton Hall engine famously represented the Hogwarts Express departing from King's Cross. Filming commenced earlier this year and is slated for release next year, promising a fresh adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels. The young cast has been confirmed, with Dominic McLaughlin taking on the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton portraying Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout embodying Ron Weasley.

Recent filming activity included scenes shot outside Waterloo Station featuring a classic red double-decker bus displaying 'Crouch End' as its destination. This seemingly innocuous detail holds significance for fans of the series, as Crouch End is not only a real location in North London known for its Edwardian architecture and creative community, but also a name deeply rooted in the Harry Potter storyline.

The Crouch family, particularly Bartemius Crouch Senior and Junior, played pivotal roles in the First Wizarding War and the Triwizard Tournament, adding a layer of intrigue to the location choice. Traditionally, King's Cross station was a focal point for fans celebrating the 'Back to Hogwarts' tradition, recreating the iconic Platform 9 and 3/4 scene.

However, Warner Brothers Discovery has cancelled the public event for both 2024 and 2025, advising fans to refrain from gathering at the station. Despite the cancellation of the station event, a screening of the fourth Harry Potter film will be held at Cineworld Leicester Square, hosted by James and Oliver Phelps. Beyond the London locations, filming has also taken place in France, specifically on the Île de Sein off the coast of Brittany.

A significant element of the series’ production involves the Wightwick Hall steam locomotive, meticulously restored over four decades by volunteers, which has been chosen to represent the Hogwarts Express. This locomotive, originally built in 1948 and rescued from a scrapyard in 1978, will be dedicated to filming for the HBO series for six months each year over the next eight years, balancing its filming commitments with operation at the Bluebell Railway in West Sussex.

The series is clearly aiming for authenticity and a connection to the source material, while also introducing new visual elements and filming locations. The careful selection of locations and props, like the Crouch End bus and the Wightwick Hall locomotive, demonstrates a commitment to enriching the Harry Potter universe for a new generation of viewers. The production team has also issued statements discouraging fans from gathering at King's Cross, prioritizing safety and managing expectations for the release of the series





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Harry Potter TV Series Filming Waterloo Station Crouch End Wightwick Hall J.K. Rowling

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