Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard Shake Up I'm A Celebrity All Stars Camp, While Gemma Collins Has a Hammock Mishap

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp saw a dramatic shake-up as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard entered the competition. The arrival of the new leaders resulted in two teams facing off in trials and challenges. Gemma Collins had a comical mishap. Viewers were left on a cliffhanger, awaiting the results of a Bushtucker Trial.

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp experienced a shake-up on Monday night as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard entered the fray. The 2018 King of the Jungle, Harry, and former footballer Jimmy, divided the existing camp into two competitive teams. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Harry, aged 79, as King Lion, while Jimmy, 47, was crowned King Rhino. This division set the stage for a series of trials and challenges, with the winners potentially enjoying a safari and a bush banquet, while the losing team would face the harsh reality of rice and beans. The tension was palpable as the two teams prepared to battle for survival and supremacy within the jungle environment. The arrival of the new leaders added a fresh dynamic to the celebrity competition, promising an exciting and dramatic series of events for viewers.

Team Lion, led by Harry, comprised Ashley James, Sir Mo Farah, David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt, and Seann Walsh. Meanwhile, Jimmy's Team Rhino included his former campmates Craig Charles and Gemma Collins, alongside Adam Thomas, Beverley Callard, and Sinitta. The competition kicked off with a Bushtucker Trial known as the Wicked Watering Hole. Ashley and David represented the Lions, facing off against Adam and Craig from the Rhinos. The trial involved a frantic search for golden nuggets within the watering hole, with each team racing against the clock. The goal was to gather as many nuggets as possible within ten minutes, with the weight of each team's collection determining the victor. The stakes were high, with the winning team earning a precious pennant and the privilege of feeding their kingdom that night. The trial's intense atmosphere and the constant physical challenges put the celebrities' resilience and determination to the ultimate test.

Adding to the evening's drama, Gemma Collins had a comical mishap, falling out of her hammock. While attempting to sit on the hammock, it unexpectedly swung backward, causing her to crash to the ground. The incident sparked laughter and concern amongst her fellow campmates. David quickly came to her aid, providing assistance as Gemma recovered from the fall. The show also showcased heartwarming moments, with Adam and Scarlett Moffatt expressing their love for their families. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the results of the Wicked Watering Hole trial. Viewers expressed their frustration on social media platforms, voicing their displeasure with the suspenseful ending. The show continues with more challenges, trials, and drama, as the celebrities compete for survival and glory. Harry's recent involvement also includes a collaboration with boohooMAN, where he is the face of a new advert. Harry is also supporting the launch of the boohooMAN Power Cup, a 5-a-side football tournament with a significant prize. The competition provides a platform for everyday players to showcase their skills





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Harry Redknapp Jimmy Bullard Gemma Collins Bushtucker Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry Rejects Defamation Claims in Sentebale Charity DisputeThe Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is strongly denying claims of orchestrating an adverse media campaign against the African charity Sentebale, which he co-founded. The charity's board is suing him and his former equerry, Mark Dyer, alleging defamation. This follows a public dispute and Harry's departure from the charity.

Read more »

Harry Redknapp making big Newcastle United callsThe Mag

Read more »

When are Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard joining I'm A Celebrity South Africa?I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is set to welcome two new arrivals very soon, with Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard due to shake things up

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp says ITV show ‘changed my life’ as he prepares for returnThe star is set to appear on this year's South Africa version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Read more »

Paapa Essiedu Wins Olivier Award and Faces Backlash as Snape in Harry Potter SeriesActor Paapa Essiedu celebrated a Best Actor win at the Olivier Awards for his role in 'All My Sons' but revealed he has faced racist abuse and death threats after taking on the role of Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He used his acceptance speech to highlight the importance of arts funding for young people.

Read more »

I'm a Celebrity South Africa introduces 'new' camps as last two celebrities arriveJimmy Bullard and Harry Redknapp have entered the ITV series

Read more »