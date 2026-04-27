Harry Redknapp Dismisses 'I'm A Celebrity' Row as 'Banter' Amidst Chaos

Harry Redknapp has described the explosive argument between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa' as harmless banter, despite the show's chaotic finale and subsequent fallout including an audience member arrest.

Former football manager Harry Redknapp has downplayed the significant conflict that marred the finale of ' I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa,' characterizing the heated exchanges as mere 'banter.

' The ITV reality show, a spin-off of the popular 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

', experienced considerable disruption when winner Adam Thomas engaged in a fierce argument with retired footballer Jimmy Bullard. The dispute stemmed from an earlier incident where Bullard's refusal to participate in a Bushtucker Trial jeopardized both their positions in the competition, leading Thomas to accuse Bullard of nearly causing his elimination. Redknapp, appearing on talkSPORT, expressed surprise at the level of animosity, comparing the atmosphere to 'The Jeremy Kyle Show.

' He recounted feeling out of place amidst the shouting and commotion, even questioning if he was on the correct program. He emphasized that such robust exchanges were commonplace in football dressing rooms, suggesting the participants were unable to handle what he considered relatively mild 'banter.

' The series has been plagued by reports of bullying and disagreements among contestants. Thomas himself has revealed he is undergoing therapy to cope with the emotional fallout from his interactions with fellow campmate David Haye, describing the experience as mentally damaging and reminiscent of schoolyard bullying. He expressed regret for not standing up for himself during the challenges. The fallout extended beyond the jungle set.

During the live final, ex-boxer David Haye also clashed with Thomas, while Sinitta and Gemma Collins visibly expressed their displeasure by leaving the set. The chaos continued even after the broadcast, with security personnel removing a disruptive audience member from the Hammersmith Apollo, resulting in an arrest by police. Haye has continued to make critical comments about Thomas, even questioning his earnings on the show. Bullard, for his part, accused Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating.

' Thomas's wife, Caroline, has publicly expressed her dismay at the events, asserting that kindness ultimately prevails. The incident raises questions about the dynamics and pressures within reality television environments and the impact on participants' mental wellbeing





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