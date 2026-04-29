Harry Redknapp Weighs In on 'I'm A Celebrity' Feud and Reveals He Missed Much of the Drama

Former football manager Harry Redknapp shares his thoughts on the explosive argument between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas on 'I'm A Celebrity', admitting he was largely unaware of the conflict while in camp due to hearing aid issues. He also discusses the impact of hunger on campmate tensions and promotes a new partnership with iD Mobile.

Harry Redknapp has offered his perspective on the ongoing controversy surrounding the interaction between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas during their time on ' I'm A Celebrity ...

Get Me Out of Here!

'. The former football manager, 79, described the clash as a 'big and quite a bad argument', noting that Adam 'really sort of lost his head' with Jimmy despite their previously amicable relationship. Redknapp also commented on the accusations of bullying directed towards David Haye, observing that Adam appeared frequently distressed.

A significant factor contributing to the tension, according to Redknapp, was the impact of hunger on the campmates' behavior, stating that arguments are common when people are living in close quarters and experiencing food deprivation. Interestingly, Redknapp revealed that he was largely unaware of the extent of the arguments while in the jungle due to not wearing his hearing aids.

He explained the practical difficulties of keeping them charged and functional in the camp environment, admitting he often couldn't fully grasp the conversations happening around him. He was therefore experiencing the drama unfold for the first time while watching the show on television. This lack of direct awareness adds a unique layer to his commentary, as his observations are based on what was ultimately presented in the edited broadcast.

The live finale itself was marked by disruption, with Gemma Collins and Sinitta leaving the stage in protest during the heated exchange between Bullard and Thomas. Jimmy Bullard directly accused Adam Thomas of using abusive language, specifically alleging the use of the 'C-word', and of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating'. Thomas, in turn, issued an apology, acknowledging his emotional state at the time and taking responsibility for his actions.

He expressed regret for his behavior and affirmed his respect for Bullard. Beyond the jungle drama, Redknapp is currently collaborating with iD Mobile to promote their inclusive roaming services, highlighting the benefit of avoiding unexpected phone bills while traveling internationally. He emphasized the importance of affordable connectivity, sharing his own experiences of being surprised by high charges upon returning from holidays.

The partnership aims to provide customers with peace of mind while abroad, offering roaming in 50 countries without incurring extra costs





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