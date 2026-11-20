Prince Harry told ITV's This Morning that his children Archie and Lilibet are settling into British school life and losing their American accents. He also discussed Winter Wonderland, Christmas plans and the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Prince Harry has joked that he is squeezing the American accents out of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after the family moved back to Britain.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, the Duke of Sussex said the change had been a big culture shift for his son and daughter. He said their confidence had skyrocketed since they enrolled at their new British school in September. Archie is seven and Lilibet, known as Lili, is five. I am squeezing the accents out of them, Harry joked, adding that Lili does a very good impression of Mummyyyyy.

Also read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at Winter Wonderland with Archie and Lilibet

Duke Reflects On American Life And Accent

The Duke's own accent has drawn attention in the past, with fans suggesting he had started speaking like Meghan while living in Montecito, California. He previously put on a thick US accent on American comedian Hasan Minhaj's show last November. He had also described life in America as amazing and said he loved every single day. Harry, 42, said it was great being back on home soil after relocating to England in August.

It is always interesting when you are living overseas and looking back in, he said. You can see all sorts of stuff happening, but now that I am back everything feels quite familiar. Obviously there has been lots of change, but as far as London and the UK are concerned, it is home. I have missed the winters, though.

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Asked how Archie and Lili were settling in, Harry said wearing school uniforms for the first time had been a big change. He noted it was a big culture shift from American schools that do not enforce dress codes. The family's return to the UK has been closely watched, and the children were seen in public for the first time since the move during a trip to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park earlier this week.

Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet during a VIP preview event held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland opened to the public. The Duchess smiled broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter from behind while they looked on through the railings. They waved as Harry and Archie raced around the dodgems on a school night. Harry told This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot that the family enjoyed the trip, but joked his body was still recovering from the dodgems.

He said keeping up with Archie and Lili was tiring, adding: It was much easier when it was just me and Meg. Harry dressed in a puffer jacket, jeans, trainers and a baseball cap, was later spotted making his way through the crowds with his family. Meghan, wearing a grey beanie, a winter coat with a fur-lined hood, skinny black jeans and boots, appeared relaxed as she smiled at her husband before later taking to a rollercoaster herself.

Meghan Faces Family Crisis And Legal Trouble

The Duchess has endured a tumultuous period after her father, Thomas Markle, was charged with child abuse offences in the United States and the Philippines. The crisis reportedly left her not strong enough to deliver a speech in Brussels last week. A judge said Thomas Markle Sr should be held separately from the general prison population after Meghan's father tried to cut off an ankle tag.

Earlier in the interview, Harry reflected on his own feelings since returning to the UK and admitted he has missed the UK winters. A few days ago, he and his children embraced the festive spirit with an outing at Winter Wonderland, but he admitted that at the age of 42 he found the dodgems stressful. You are 42 years old, you are back in there. You are not a young one anymore, he said.

There is my son like, Go, go, go. I am like, I really don't want to do this. He also spoke about his Christmas plans with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. He did not say whether the family would spend the holiday in the UK or the US, but said his children were excited about snow, suggesting it may not be in California.

My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I will leave it to them, Harry said. He added that the menu would likely feature a gumbo or turkey. Reflecting on festive celebrations with the Royal Family at Sandringham in years gone by, the Duke, who is not invited this year, said there was turkey of every kind, including roast and pulled meats.

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He also opted for US legal drama Suits, the series that launched Meghan's career, over EastEnders, but apologised to Ross Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell. He struggled to choose between Glastonbury and Coachella, saying both sounded like a nightmare. It comes after Harry was spotted walking through The Savoy in London with his security detail. A witness uploaded a video of him on Instagram.

London-based lifestyle content creator Claudine In London posted the clip of Harry walking down the steps at the venue, adding the James Bond theme tune as audio. She wrote: You casually pop into The Savoy to admire the Christmas decorations and Prince Harry walks in. Just another completely normal day in London, apparently. The interview follows the Duke saying he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed.

Prince Harry Focuses On Veterans And Invictus Games

Former soldier Harry, who was an Apache helicopter pilot, spent a decade in the forces and served on the front line in Afghanistan in 2007-08 and 2012-13. Last month he told Nato military chiefs in Brussels that he lost part of his purpose and identity when he hung up his uniform after leaving the army, but said he had another way to serve by helping military veterans.

Harry has channelled his focus into his Invictus Games sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2024. Next year's Invictus Games is scheduled to take place in Birmingham and ITV on Friday announced it would be hosting the competition. Harry is planning for the event in Birmingham next July, which will feature 550 wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans from 25 countries.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham was the place that so many of them that were critically wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan woke up in, Harry told This Morning. These guys were put into induced comas so the first people they would see were the nurses and doctors in Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Hundreds of British soldiers were put through Queen Elizabeth, so for them to be going back and having the games back in that city, it means a hell of a lot. Today marked Harry's second appearance on This Morning in four months, after he was interviewed in Birmingham by his friend Ms Hammond in July about Invictus. The latest interview comes amid a difficult period for the Sussexes, with Meghan's father facing legal trouble in the US and the Philippines.

The Duke has said he is focused on his family and his work with veterans as the Invictus Games prepare to return to the UK.