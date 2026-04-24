Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Engaged

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumored to be engaged after eight months of dating, with sources claiming Styles is deeply in love and Kravitz is ecstatic. This marks Styles's first engagement, while Kravitz has been married and engaged previously.

Reports are circulating that Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are engaged to be married after eight months of dating. Sources close to the couple, speaking to Page Six, indicate that Styles is deeply in love with Kravitz, going so far as to say he would do anything for her.

Kravitz is reportedly overjoyed, described as being 'on cloud nine.

' This news doesn't come as a surprise to those within their social circle. The engagement rumors gained traction earlier this week when Kravitz was photographed sporting a significant diamond ring. This would be Styles's first engagement, while Kravitz has been married before to actor Karl Glusman, with the marriage ending in divorce in 2021, and was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, a relationship that concluded in October 2024.

The couple has been subtly displaying their affection for some time, with initial sightings of them holding hands last August. Their relationship appeared to become more serious when they were seen with Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, a month later. Despite attempts to maintain privacy, they've been spotted on numerous dates across various cities including London, Rome, and Brooklyn.

Recently, Styles has openly discussed his desire for a future that includes marriage and a family, reflecting on a period of self-assessment and a three-year hiatus from music to clarify his life goals. He emphasized the importance of creating space for meaningful relationships and personal fulfillment, expressing a desire to avoid a solitary success. He spoke about the value of having someone who challenges him to be a better person, viewing constructive criticism as a positive influence.

An insider revealed that Kravitz considers Styles to be her 'soulmate,' and feels a unique connection with him compared to her previous relationships. The couple spent the holidays together, including Christmas in Styles's hometown, further solidifying their bond. The source also highlighted Kravitz's upbringing, noting her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, and how she feels differently about Styles than she did with her former husband and fiancé.

Styles has expressed a desire for a future filled with strong relationships, family, and personal growth, and appears to have found that potential with Kravitz. Representatives for both Styles and Kravitz have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The diamond ring spotted on Kravitz's finger has fueled speculation and excitement among fans and media outlets alike, marking a significant step in their relationship





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