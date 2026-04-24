Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Engaged

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumored to be engaged after eight months of dating, with sources indicating a deep connection and Styles's strong affection for Kravitz. This marks Styles's first engagement, while Kravitz has been previously married and engaged.

Reports are circulating that Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are engaged to be married after eight months of dating. Sources close to the couple, speaking to Page Six, indicate that Styles is deeply in love with Kravitz, going so far as to say he would do anything for her.

Kravitz is reportedly overjoyed, described as being 'on cloud nine.

' This news doesn't come as a surprise to those within their social circle. The engagement rumors gained traction earlier this week when Kravitz was photographed sporting a significant diamond ring. This would be Styles's first engagement, while Kravitz has been married before to actor Karl Glusman, with the marriage ending in divorce in 2021, and was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, a relationship that concluded in October 2024.

The couple has been subtly displaying their affection for months, with sightings in various locations including New York City, London, and Rome. A recent romantic outing in London, where Kravitz was seen with a gold band, further fueled speculation. The diamond ring first appeared in December, initially sparking engagement whispers. Styles visited Kravitz at her London hotel, and the pair were seen holding hands during a coffee date.

Their relationship began to blossom publicly last August, and quickly progressed, including a meeting with Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, a month later. Styles recently shared his reflections on life and love, expressing a desire for a future filled with meaningful relationships and family. He spoke about the importance of self-reflection and making conscious choices to create the life he envisions, acknowledging the 'loneliness' of fame and taking a hiatus to prioritize his personal desires.

In a candid interview, Styles revealed his longing for marriage and a family, emphasizing the need to create space for these aspirations. He highlighted the value of having someone who challenges him to be a better person, viewing constructive criticism as a gift. An insider revealed that Kravitz considers Styles her 'soulmate,' feeling a unique connection unlike her previous relationships. The couple spent the holidays together, including Christmas in Styles's hometown, solidifying their bond.

Kravitz, whose mother is actress Lisa Bonet, reportedly feels a profound difference in her relationship with Styles compared to her past partners. The engagement marks a significant step for both stars, with Styles seemingly ready to settle down and Kravitz finding a connection that feels destined. Representatives for both Styles and Kravitz have been contacted for comment





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