Harry Styles electrifies Amsterdam crowd, kicks off 'Together, Together' tour

Harry Styles, one of the world’s most popular artists, put on an electrifying performance at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, kicking off his 'Together, Together' tour. He also included several of his most beloved older hits, showcased slick choreography with his backing dancers, and engaged with the crowd by chatting and reading their personalized signs.

Harry Styles put on an electrifying performance on Saturday night, as he kicked off his 'Together, Together' tour at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The singer, 32, will be playing 10 nights in the Netherlands capital, before heading to London for a 12 date run of shows across several weeks at Wembley, supported by Shania Twain.

He also has four shows in Brazil, six nights in Mexico and a staggering 30 shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, before closing out the tour in Australia in December. After taking a hiatus following the conclusion of his 'Love On Tour' in July 2023, Harry was back with a bang this weekend, with thousands of adoring fans travelling from far and wide to attend the first night.

But, despite being one of the world’s most popular artists, after his three-year hiatus, Harry claimed he’d been nervous that no one would show up to the gig. Addressing the packed arena, he began: ‘Welcome! This is night one of the 'Together, Together' tour. I was here yesterday and I got a little bit of that feeling like where you’re not sure if anyone’s gonna come to your birthday party. It means the world that you came tonight. Thank you!





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harrystyles Concert Europe Northamerica Southamerica Oceania 'Loveontour' Stadium Running

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Noel and Liam Gallagher celebrate together as Man City lift FA Cup trophyThe brothers were pictured hands aloft at Wembley

Read more »

Shania Twain Hints at Performing at Harry Styles' WeddingShania Twain has expressed interest in providing the musical entertainment for Harry Styles's wedding with Zoë Kravitz.

Read more »

Harry Styles hasn't lost his sex appealThe global music star has launched his new tour.

Read more »

Harry Styles' Latest Music Video Sparks Fan Frenzy With Sexy Moves and Finesse ShortsHarry Styles' new single Dance No More has sent his loyal fan-base wild with its sexually-charged music video featuring the singer in tiny red shorts, performing provocative moves and licking a microphone. With nearby high street options available for his iconic look, Daily Mail has curated a list of shorts that are near identical to those worn by the One Direction star, complete with white stripes and practical pockets, making them a steal at a bargain price.

Read more »