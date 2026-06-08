Harry Styles Forgets Lyrics During Amsterdam Concert, Apologizes to Fans

Harry Styles experienced an on-stage blunder forgetting the lyrics to his song Cherry in Amsterdam. He apologized and asked fans for help. Meanwhile, former bandmate Niall Horan admits envy of Harry's success.

Harry Styles was left apologising to fans as he performed this weekend after he forgot the lyrics to his own song in an on-stage blunder .

The singer, 32, is currently on his Together, Together world tour after the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally earlier this year. But as he took to the stage in Amsterdam to sing his hit Cherry he looked completely lost. Looking visibly confused ahead of the first verse he stopped playing his guitar and looked out into the crowd, asking them: 'What are the words?

What's the first verse?

' The fans then tried to help him but as they began singing the words at different times it made things even worse. Harry then had to walk to the front of the crowd to directly ask one fan for the words before heading back to the mic. He then quipped: 'Sorry about that' as he geared up to sing the song again. Fans reacted to the clip on TikTok, with many finding the moment endearing.

One fan commented: 'It seems as though he was being really silly last night?! I'm glad he had a good time. Gotta enjoy life, we are only here for a short bit. Smile, laugh, and love.

' Another wrote: 'God, I love him. ' A third added: 'He's so cute. ' The incident has sparked a debate among fans and critics about whether huge stars like Harry Styles should be held to higher standards on stage, or if moments like forgetting lyrics make them more relatable. Some argue that it humanises the performer, while others believe that with the high ticket prices, audiences deserve a flawless show.

However, the majority of comments on social media were supportive, praising Harry for his humility and connection with the crowd. The blunder comes amid a period of immense success for Styles. His current global tour is supporting his album Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally, which has been well-received by critics.

He is scheduled to perform a historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium this summer, a testament to his massive popularity. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan admitted to feeling envious of Harry's stratospheric success. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Niall said: 'Watching mates release stuff is fuel to the fire, there's nearly a jealousy to it.

My solo career has been a nice slow build, which is the idea because the aim is to have a bit of longevity - my favourite artists have had 50-year careers. I love walking the dog around the place but this is what I was born to do.

' Niall also addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion, saying 'God knows, I mean look at Harry there, look at Louis, the boys are flying, so God knows but everyone still asks about it, it's exciting. ' The dynamics between the former One Direction members continue to draw attention. Harry, along with Niall, Louis, and the late Liam Payne, found fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2010.

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015, and Liam tragically passed away in October 2024 at age 31. As the remaining members carve their own paths, fans remain hopeful for a reunion. Harry's ability to laugh off a mistake shows his confidence and relatability, which has only endeared him more to his audience. The Amsterdam concert goers will likely remember the evening not as a failure but as a memorable moment of human connection between artist and fans.

With his tour continuing, many are excited to see what other surprises might be in store





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