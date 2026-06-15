Harry Styles Honors David Hockney with Outfit and Quote During Wembley Residency

Harry Styles pays tribute to artist David Hockney after his death by wearing a similar outfit to his portrait and displaying a Hockney quote on screen. The concert also includes personal memories of his One Direction start and a sweet moment with fiancée Zoe Kravitz and mother Anne Twist.

Harry Styles paid a heartfelt tribute to the late artist David Hockney during his first Wembley Stadium shows in London, following Hockney's death at the age of 88 on June 11.

The 32-year-old singer, whose portrait was painted by Hockney and displayed at the National Portrait Gallery in 2023, appeared to honor the artist with his outfit choice on the second night of his record-breaking 12-date residency. Styles wore a soft lemon and pink striped crop top with frilled hem and cuffs from JW Anderson's womenswear line, priced at £510. Fans quickly noticed the resemblance to the knitted cardigan he donned in Hockney's portrait, speculating it was a deliberate tribute.

The gesture seemed even more poignant as Styles had displayed a quote from Hockney on his screens during the first show, just hours after the artist's death was announced. The quote read: 'What an artist is trying to do for people is bring them closer to something, because of course art is about sharing. You wouldn't be an artist unless you wanted to share an experience, a thought.

' Coincidentally, Hockney's great-nephew, Rich, attended the show and expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, 'As sad as I am, tonight I decided to see Harry at Wembley.. I cried, I sang and I danced a lot. Thanks for the wonderful tribute @harrystyles that was special.

' During the concert, Styles also reflected on his own journey, recalling his first visit to London 16 years ago for an X Factor audition that led to his formation of One Direction. He told the crowd, 'Just outside this building, 16 years ago, my sister brought me to Wembley Arena for an X Factor audition. It was there where I first got into a band.

Driving here today, I drove exactly the same way as I did 16 years ago.

' The performance, part of his Together Together tour, featured a stage setup with a main stage and illuminated walkways, allowing Styles to engage with the massive audience. He opened with the upbeat track 'Are You Listening Yet?

' and delved into hits from his albums 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House,' including a rousing rendition of 'Watermelon Sugar' where he played guitar alongside female musicians, a trumpeter, and a saxophonist. A highlight of the evening was a sweet moment captured between Styles' fiancée, Zoe Kravitz, and his mother, Anne Twist. The two were seen sharing a cozy conversation in the family section, with Anne leaning in to whisper to Kravitz mid-song.

A fan shared the clip on TikTok, captioning it, 'when you try to act normal but zoe kravitz and your mother in law are in front of you.

' Anne later posted on Instagram wearing an iconic 'Respect your mother! ' T-shirt, a nod to the lyrics in Styles' recent song 'Dance No More,' and was joined by her brother in a shirt reading 'Respect your mother's brother! ' The concert series, which kicked off with a sold-out crowd, marks Styles' record-breaking longest single-artist residency at Wembley Stadium, celebrating his fourth studio album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

' The tour includes support from country icon Shania Twain, who joins him for all 12 London shows. This emotional tribute and nostalgic reflection underscored Styles' connection to his past and his appreciation for artistic influences like Hockney, while solidifying his status as a global pop phenomenon capable of filling one of the world's most iconic venues for an unprecedented run





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