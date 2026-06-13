Harry Styles launches record‑breaking Wembley residency with a jubilant opening night

The former One Direction singer began a twelve‑show stint at Wembley Stadium, blending elaborate stage design, fan‑filled celebration and new material from his latest album, while reflecting on his early career roots.

Harry Styles kicked off the UK leg of his Together Together tour with a spectacular opening night at Wembley Stadium , setting the stage for a historic twelve‑date residency that will eclipse any single‑artist run at the venue in a single year.

The 32‑year‑old former One Direction frontman arrived onstage in a pinstriped jacket, promptly shedding it to a roar of applause before addressing a crowd that included many young fans dressed in sequinned skirts, feather boas and pink Stetsons. He recalled a childhood memory of attending an X Factor audition with his sister at nearby Wembley Arena sixteen years earlier, noting that he had driven the same route to the stadium as he had back then.

The emotional moment underscored how far the British pop star has travelled from his boy‑band beginnings to become a global solo sensation, a journey now marked by his ambitious record‑breaking residency at the iconic arena





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