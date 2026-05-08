Harry Styles' New Music Video 'Dance No More' Sparks Frenzy with Bold Choreography

Harry Styles releases the music video for his new single 'Dance No More,' featuring racy choreography and a disco-inspired theme. The video has sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the singer's confidence and dance moves. The video has also received approval from Lenny Kravitz, the father of Harry's fiancée Zoe.

Harry Styles has released the highly anticipated music video for his new single Dance No More , and it has left fans in a frenzy with its bold and provocative choreography.

The 32-year-old singer, known for his dynamic performances, takes center stage in a near-empty gym hall, wearing tiny red shorts paired with a shirt, tie, hoodie, and blazer. As the video progresses, Harry joins his band before being surrounded by more than two dozen dancers in a high school gym setting. The video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, showcases Harry in his disco era, with the star dancing more energetically than ever before.

The sexually charged sequence includes Harry swinging his microphone around, licking it, and passing it to a member of the crowd, further intensifying the video's racy vibe. Fans have reacted with excitement and admiration, praising Harry's confidence and choreography. One fan commented, 'The way he's dragging all those people to dance with him with only his finger is so sexy to me PAPA,' while another said, 'Harry you are a FREAK.

' The video has also received approval from American musician Lenny Kravitz, the father of Harry's fiancée Zoe, who wrote 'Harry! ' alongside a fist emoji and a heart emoji on Instagram. The video's suggestive dance movements and Harry's bold moves have left fans wild, with many expressing their admiration for his passion for dancing and his ability to constantly reinvent himself.

Dance No More is the third song from Harry's album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally to receive a music video. His lead single, Aperture, features Harry running from a stalker, while American Girls shows him performing stunts on a set. Harry is set to embark on his Together, Together tour, beginning in Amsterdam on May 16, with a record-breaking 12-date run in London and additional shows in Brazil, Mexico, and New York City's Madison Square Garden





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Harry Styles Dance No More Music Video Choreography Lenny Kravitz

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