Harry Styles' Opening Act Shania Twain Steals the Show in a Sexy Ensemble

Harry Styles' opening act Shania Twain took to the Wembley Arena stage in a sexy ensemble on Friday, ensuring she wouldn't be overshadowed on Harry's first night. The legendary singer, 60, looked incredible as she slipped into a flesh-flashing corset paired with tiny hotpants. Shania will join Harry for all his London dates, which celebrates the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

Harry Styles ' opening act Shania Twain took to the Wembley Arena stage in a sexy ensemble on Friday, ensuring she wouldn't be overshadowed on Harry's first night.

The legendary singer, 60, looked incredible as she slipped into a flesh-flashing corset paired with tiny hotpants. Shania whipped the crowd up into a frenzy as she performed hits such as That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman! ahead of Harry taking to the stage. Shania will join Harry for all his London dates, which celebrates the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

Harry's setlist mixed fan favourites like Golden, Adore You and Music for a Sushi Restaurant with new tracks including Dance No More, Aperture and Are You Listening Yet? Despite packing out stadiums, fans have expressed outrage over the 'diabolical' cost of tickets for his world tour, which ranged from £72.95 to a whopping £725.45 for his London shows. Harry announced a seven city global residency, called Together, Together, at the start of the year.

He will be making 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City - including 30 nights alone at Madison Square Garden - Melbourne and Sydney from May through December in 2026. The ticket prices were finally revealed when the first ticket sale kicked off for the Amsterdam and London shows.

And while many of the singer's longtime fans were ecstatic over his highly anticipated return to the stage and rejoiced after scoring entry into his shows, some were left outraged when they saw how much they had to spend. Shania took to Instagram the following day, sharing snaps from her performance and captioning the post: 'Wembley Stadium… WOW! What a way to kick off this run of shows with my gorgeous friend @harrystyles.

'You were so loud!! Thank you for welcoming this Canadian girl with so much love ❤️'. Harry is offering three VIP packages for the tour, which are the most pricey tickets.

The first, called the Together Package, costs £725.45 for the London show and €828.62 for the Amsterdam show and comes with one general admission floor ticket in one of the pits, early entry into the building with priority access to the floor, a scheduled time and fast pass access to the pop-up shop, one Together VIP laminate, access to the exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge inclusive of light appetizers and one drink token to use on specialty cocktails and mocktails, a gift pack with exclusive merch items, a photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your evening and access to the on-site VIP concierge team.

The second package, called the KISS Package, costs £468.45 or €533.62 and includes all of that except access to the lounge, while the third, called the DISCO Package, is £333.45 or €348.62 and also excludes the fast pass access to the pop-up shop. The price for the American tickets have not been released yet, but Harry's tickets ranged in price from £72.95 (equivalent to $99.67) to a whopping £725.45 (which equals $991.13) for his London shows.

In Amsterdam, it cost anywhere from €74.05 (or $87.79) to €828.62 (which is $982.38 in USD). In comparison, Harry's 2022 residency at Madison Square Garden ranged in price from $39.50 to $199.50, while his sold-out run at Wembley Stadium in London in 2022 started at only £45 and went up to £99





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Harry Styles Shania Twain Wembley Arena Sexy Ensemble Ticket Prices VIP Packages

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