Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Wembley Stadium Residency Sparks Outrage Over 'Diabolical' Ticket Prices

Harry Styles kicked off his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Friday night, opening to a sold-out crowd as part of his Together Together tour. The One Direction star is celebrating the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time with a global run, with his London dates already making history as the longest single-artist Wembley residency ever.

Harry Styles kicked off his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Friday night, opening to a sold-out crowd as part of his Together Together tour.

The One Direction star is celebrating the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time with a global run, with his London dates already making history as the longest single-artist Wembley residency ever. During the concert, he was joined on stage by country icon Shania Twain, who is supporting all 12 London shows.

The setlist mixed fan favourites like Golden, Adore You and Music for a Sushi Restaurant with new tracks including Dance No More, Aperture and Are You Listening Yet?. After London, the tour heads to São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. It comes after fans expressed outrage over the 'diabolical' cost of tickets for his world tour.

Tickets went on sale in January with fans slamming the 'diabolical' cost as prices ranged from £72.95 to a whopping £725.45 for his London shows. Many fans were left disappointed, with some saying the pricing has doubled for the same tickets on his Love On Tour shows from 2021-2023. Taking to X, they wrote: 'For these diabolical prices I expect Harry Styles to run up to my seat with flowers and kiss me on the forehead.

' 'The way I spent £140 per ticket for Love On Tour and the EXACT same seats are now £300+? What excuse is there for these overextortionate prices???

' 'So is anyone actually going to see Harry Styles then? Since all I've seen everyone moaning about the outrageous ticket prices?

' Harry's Love On Tour shows were priced at roughly £84-£108 for general seating and up to around £189-£190 for premium seating. Even Liam Gallagher has weighed in and said Oasis' pricing was 'reasonable' by comparison. Oasis faced similar backlash when tickets for their reunion tour were released with prices rising to £350.

Fans seen arriving to the venue ahead of the concert Harry's setlist mixed fan favourites like Golden, Adore You and Music for a Sushi Restaurant with new tracks including Dance No More, Aperture and Are You Listening Yet? After London, the tour heads to São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney Weighing in on the outrage, Liam joked that he had bought tickets to Harry's tour which he planned on selling online for 'ten times the price'.

One of his X follower's asked: 'Did you get Harry's tickets???

' 'Yes and I'm gonna sell them on 10x the asking price f*** y'all. I've bought 20,' he replied. One fan hit back: '£192992929393 for ur f***ing tickets.

' Liam added: 'They were reasonable looking back at it now. ' When Oasis tickets were released ahead of their 2025 tour, fans were left appalled as £148 standard prices sky-rocketed to more than £350, with many unable to secure a seat at one of the coveted gigs.

Tickets went on sale in January with fans slamming the 'diabolical' cost as prices ranged from £72.95 to a whopping £725.45 for his London shows The ordeal in fact caused such controversy that it prompted a UK watchdog to investigate the use of dynamic ticket pricing. Harry announced a seven city global residency, called Together, Together, at the start of the year.

He will be making 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney from May through December in 2026. The ticket prices were finally revealed when the first ticket sale kicked off for the Amsterdam and London shows.

And while many of the singer's longtime fans were ecstatic over his highly anticipated return to the stage and rejoiced after scoring entry into his shows, some were left outraged when they saw how much they had to spend. While the price for the American tickets have not been released yet, Harry's tickets ranged in price from £72.95 (equivalent to $99.67) to a whopping £725.45 (which equals $991.13) for his London shows.

Weighing in on the outrage, Liam joked that he had bought tickets to Harry's tour which he planned on selling online for 'ten times the price' One fan hit back: '£192992929393 for ur f***ing tickets.

' Liam added: 'They were reasonable looking back at it now. ' Harry announced a seven city global residency, called Together, Together, last week. He is making 50 stops in Amsterdam, London and New York City amongst other places In Amsterdam, it cost anywhere from €74.05 (or $87.79) to €828.62 (which is $982.38 in USD). In comparison, Styles's 2022 residency at Madison Square Garden ranged in price from $39.50 to $19





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Harry Styles Wembley Stadium Together Together Tour Kiss All The Time Dynamic Ticket Pricing Liam Gallagher Oasis

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