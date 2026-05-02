Harry Styles Spotted Solo After Engagement to Zoe Kravitz – Couple Planning a Family

Harry Styles was seen dining alone in London following reports of his engagement to Zoe Kravitz. Sources say the couple are eager to start a family, marking a new chapter for the singer who recently spoke about his desire for a more settled life.

Pop sensation Harry Styles was recently spotted enjoying a solo dinner in Hampstead, London, marking his first public appearance since reports surfaced of his engagement to actress and singer Zoe Kravitz .

The couple, who have been dating for approximately eight months, are reportedly planning to start a family together. Styles, 32, was seen casually dressed in a logo cap and navy workwear jacket while dining at the Japanese restaurant Jin Kichi. This engagement signifies a potential shift for the singer, known for his past relationships with a variety of high-profile figures, including Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Wilde, often favouring partners older than himself.

Sources close to Styles have indicated a strong desire for fatherhood, with the singer reportedly sharing his aspirations with friends. The engagement itself is noteworthy for the extravagant jewellery involved. Kravitz, 37, has been seen sporting a dazzling diamond ring estimated to be worth around $1 million, reportedly gifted by Styles. This marks Kravitz’s second engagement, having previously been engaged to actor Channing Tatum, with whom she ended her relationship in October 2024.

She was also previously married to actor Karl Glusman, from 2019 to 2020. The news comes as Styles reflects on his personal life and future goals. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the artist discussed the importance of self-reflection and defining his priorities, particularly after witnessing close friends settle down and start families.

He admitted to having a 'real, honest conversation' with himself about his vision for the next five years, expressing a desire for marriage and parenthood. Styles’ recent hiatus from music, a three-year period of self-discovery, was driven by a need to establish what truly mattered to him beyond the demands of fame.

He described the importance of creating space in his life to make conscious choices about his future, rather than simply being swept along by the momentum of his career. He emphasized the desire for fulfilling relationships, strong friendships, and the creation of a family. The singer acknowledged the potential for loneliness that accompanies a life in the spotlight and the importance of actively cultivating meaningful connections.

The couple has already taken steps towards building a life together, spending Christmas in Styles’ hometown and being seen on a road trip back to London. This engagement appears to represent a significant turning point for Styles, signalling a move towards a more settled and family-oriented future, a future he actively sought through introspection and a re-evaluation of his life’s priorities





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