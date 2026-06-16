Harry Styles Takes Errand Break Amid Record-Breaking Wembley Residency and Wedding Planning with Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles was spotted on a casual errand run in North London during a break from his historic 12-night Wembley Stadium residency, which has broken records for the longest single-artist run at the venue. He wore his signature tiny orange shorts and carried a large Cos bag. Meanwhile, his fiancée Zoë Kravitz was seen separately. The residency, part of his 'Together Together' tour supporting album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally', has earned rave reviews. Kravitz has attended shows with Styles' mother Anne, who wore themed 'Respect your mother!' merch. The couple, engaged after eight months, are planning a dual wedding in the UK and New York.

Harry Styles , the 32-year-old global pop sensation, took a well-deserved break from his historic London residency on Tuesday. The singer was photographed running errands in North London, capitalizing on the sunny weather.

His casual ensemble featured his signature tiny shorts, this time in a vibrant orange, paired with a long-sleeved t-shirt and trainers. A notable accessory was a large £135 brown bag from Cos, which he momentarily stashed in the basket of a Lime bike during his outing.

Meanwhile, his fiancée, actress Zoë Kravitz, was seen separately heading out with a bottle of wine in hand. Styles' residency, part of his 'Together Together' tour in support of his fourth studio album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally', commenced on Friday night to a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium. The 12-night run has already broken records, making it the longest single-artist residency at the iconic venue.

By playing 12 shows beneath the Wembley arch in a single year, he has surpassed previous records held by Taylor Swift and Take That (eight shows each) and Coldplay's ten-night stand the previous year. The opening night received rave reviews.

Adrian Thrills of the Daily Mail awarded it four stars, calling it a 'triumphant' performance and noting, 'It was an emotional night, one that showed just how far Styles, Britain's only truly global pop sensation, has come since he sprang to prominence with boy-band One Direction in 2010.

' Following his Wembley shows, Styles has a one-off orchestral concert scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at London's Southbank Centre. This performance is part of his curation of the annual Meltdown festival. His fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, has been a frequent attendee at the residency shows. She was spotted sharing a friendly, intimate moment with Styles' mother, Anne, during one concert.

A fan-captured video showed Anne leaning in to whisper something to Kravitz with a hand on her head. The fan humorously commented on TikTok: 'when you try to act normal but zoe kravitz and your mother in law are in front of you.

' Anne also celebrated the event on her Instagram, posing in a t-shirt that read 'Respect your mother! ', a direct lyric reference to Harry's song 'Dance No More'. She was accompanied by her brother, Harry's uncle, who wore a matching top saying 'Respect your mother's brother!

'. The couple's relationship continues to blossom amidst the tour's success. Harry and Zoë are believed to be engaged following an eight-month romance, with the actress first photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger in April. Reports suggest they are planning a small UK wedding around Christmas, possibly with two celebrations to accommodate family.

A source told Page Six that Zoë would want an event in New York to honor her father, Lenny Kravitz, potentially at the Fouquet's Hotel. Another insider noted that Kravitz is actively involved in wedding planning, debating between an intimate ceremony or a larger celebration with friends and family, with the latter currently seeming more likely





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Wembley Stadium Residency Together Together Tour Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally Engagement Wedding Plans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anne Twist, Harry Styles' Mother, Shares Heartwarming Moment with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz at Wembley ConcertDuring Harry Styles' record-breaking Wembley residency, his mother Anne Twist enjoyed a close bond with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz. A fan captured a tender moment where Anne whispered in Zoë's ear, highlighting their warm relationship. The weekend shows also featured themed attire referencing Harry's song lyrics, while Zoë discusses balancing career aspirations with future motherhood and upcoming wedding plans.

Read more »

Harry Styles Pays Touching Tribute To David Hockney During Wembley Stadium ShowThe legendary artist painted a famous portrait of the Watermelon Sugar singer back in 2022.

Read more »

Harry Styles Honors David Hockney with Outfit and Quote During Wembley ResidencyHarry Styles pays tribute to artist David Hockney after his death by wearing a similar outfit to his portrait and displaying a Hockney quote on screen. The concert also includes personal memories of his One Direction start and a sweet moment with fiancée Zoe Kravitz and mother Anne Twist.

Read more »

Zoe Kravitz Spotted with Harry Styles' Manager at Wembley Concert Amid Wedding SpeculationZoe Kravitz was seen chatting with Harry Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff during his Wembley residency, days after a warm interaction with Styles' mother. The sightings come as Kravitz discusses potential motherhood and engagement rumors with Styles.

Read more »