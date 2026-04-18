Harvey Price Calls Katie's New Husband 'Daddy' in Sweet Drawing Amid Travel Ban Confirmation

Katie Price's son Harvey has drawn a heartwarming picture referring to her husband Lee Andrews as 'daddy,' just days after Katie confirmed Lee is subject to a travel ban. The drawing, shared by Andrews on Instagram, shows his admiration for Harvey. Meanwhile, speculation continues regarding Lee's inability to leave Dubai, with Katie explaining the strict travel ban rules in the emirate. Andrews has also been addressing rumors of marital strife and promoting his OnlyFans page.

Katie Price 's son Harvey has affectionately referred to her new husband, Lee Andrews , as 'daddy' in a touching drawing. This heartwarming gesture comes just days after the former glamour model confirmed that Lee does indeed face a travel ban.

Andrews, who styles himself as a businessman, shared the drawing created by Harvey, Katie's 23-year-old son, on his Instagram account. The artwork depicts two frogs side by side, with a love heart between them bearing the message: I love you. Harvey addressed the drawing to 'Mummy Bullfrog and Daddy Lee Bullfrog,' and added a festive wish: I hope you have a great Valentine’s Day and a happy holiday, love from Harvey.

Lee, in turn, expressed his admiration for Harvey, captioning the post: Harvey Price. You are just the best human. Katie Price also shared her husband's post on her own Instagram Story.

It is important to note that Lee has not yet traveled to the UK to meet Katie's children in person. The couple secretly married in Dubai in January, followed by a second celebration the subsequent month. Since their nuptials, there has been considerable speculation regarding Lee's inability to leave Dubai, where he resides permanently.

Katie Price confirmed earlier this week that her husband is currently under a travel ban, despite his previous assertions that he was not prohibited from leaving the emirate. Previously, it was reported that Lee, who was born in Britain, spent three weeks detained in a Dubai jail. The allegations suggest he forged his ex-girlfriend's signature to secure a £200,000 loan in her name, leading to his alleged ban from leaving the United Arab Emirates. Lee denies these claims.

Last month, a new accusation emerged, claiming Lee took $1000 from another woman and has failed to repay her. He publicly refuted these allegations on Instagram shortly thereafter.

This month, Katie Price confirmed on her podcast that her husband is currently unable to travel. During an episode, her sister Sophie inquired about Lee's situation. Katie explained that she would be returning to Dubai and Lee would join her in the UK when circumstances permit. She emphasized that Lee has resided in Dubai for 21 years, where he conducts his business. Katie expressed confidence that a time would come when he would visit England and be with her.

When Sophie questioned him about a potential travel ban, Katie responded by stating that in Dubai, travel bans can be imposed for a wide range of reasons, from parking tickets to unpaid utility bills, highlighting the strict regulations. She humorously contrasted this with the UK, joking that if similar rules applied, she would be banned for life. However, according to Chambers and Partners, a single, unpaid parking ticket in Dubai is highly unlikely to result in a travel ban. Nevertheless, accumulating multiple unpaid traffic fines exceeding AED 10,000 could potentially escalate into a civil case, leading to a travel ban.

Amidst these developments, Lee Andrews has addressed rumors of marital difficulties through his social media activity. He has been labeled a ‘scammer’ despite boasting about his affluent lifestyle, claiming to be a millionaire businessman with a PhD from Cambridge and connections to Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, Katie Price, 47, who married Lee in Dubai in January, confirmed his current travel restrictions on her podcast. Lee has also claimed to earn £3.5 million annually from the US stock market and asserted his intention to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

In contrast to these claims, there were reports earlier this week suggesting that Katie's family's concerns about her relationship with her Dubai-based husband had strained their marriage. Lee, however, was quick to refute these rumors on Thursday. He posted a spoof article on Instagram titled: Lee Andrews confirms return to the UK, with accompanying text stating: The couple are stronger than ever and will make the commitment to living together this May ahead of their winter wedding this year.

In addition to his public defense of their marriage, Lee also shared explicit images of his crotch and shirtless photos to promote his OnlyFans page, where he charges $18 per month and identifies himself as 'Dr. Lee Andrews.' His defiant posts aimed to counter rumors of marital discord, and he also shared screenshots of his video calls with Katie





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