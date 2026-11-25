Harwich Elementary School in Massachusetts faces criticism from parents after principal Christie Cutone ordered removal of Christmas decorations. Monomoy Regional School District defends the policy.

Harwich Elementary School in Harwich, Massachusetts, has ignited a heated dispute within the community after issuing an administrative directive requiring classrooms to remain completely free of Christmas symbols and activities. The controversy centers on a memo distributed to staff on Thursday by Principal Christie Cutone, which explicitly instructed teachers to eliminate holiday-specific decorations and themed educational materials from their classrooms. Parents have expressed deep frustration and confusion, arguing that the school has arbitrarily targeted the Christmas season while allowing other cultural traditions to be celebrated openly throughout the academic year.

Specific Decoration Removal Details

The directive from Christie Cutone mandated the immediate removal of a wide array of seasonal items from teacher workspaces and student learning areas. Specific items listed for removal included Santa imagery, Christmas trees, Elf on a Shelf displays, wreaths, menorahs, and dreidels. The memo further prohibited the creation of holiday-themed worksheets and crafts, directing staff instead to utilize generic winter aesthetics such as snowflakes, winter animals, and cozy reading themes to maintain a neutral environment.

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Christie Cutone justified these strict measures by citing the need to ensure that every child feels an equal sense of belonging regardless of their background. The administration argued that keeping classroom spaces neutral prevents any single cultural or religious tradition from dominating the educational atmosphere. This approach aims to foster an inclusive environment by removing visual and activity-based markers that could potentially exclude students from diverse households.

Parental Outcry Over Double Standards

Abby McGillen, the mother of a fourth-grader at the school, publicly challenged the logic behind singling out Christmas for prohibition. She noted that the school recently hosted a Halloween parade and engaged in Thanksgiving activities within the past month, raising questions about why the winter holiday was targeted for exclusion. McGillen argued that canceling specific traditions does not achieve true inclusivity, which she believes requires celebrating and teaching about all different cultures and learnings present in the student body.

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Elaine, another parent at Harwich Elementary, described feeling offended by the restrictions as an immigrant mother trying to navigate two distinct cultures. She emphasized her desire to expose her children to a variety of cultural traditions and believes that erasing Christmas decorations undermines the educational value of understanding diverse customs. These parents insist their complaints are not about defending a single tradition but about demanding equal respect for all cultural expressions within the school system.

District Clarification and Policy Defense

Robin Millen, the Superintendent for the Monomoy Regional School District, issued a statement to clarify that no actual policy changes had been made regarding holiday celebrations in any of the district schools. He explained that routine communications are sent to educators and staff throughout the year to remind them of the district's commitment to cultural responsiveness. Millen stressed that these reminders are intended to support both seasonal celebrations and the teaching of diverse traditions as part of the broader curriculum.

The superintendent maintained that the message sent by Principal Christie Cutone was simply a reinforcement of existing guidelines rather than a new ban. The administration asserts that the goal is to foster a deep sense of belonging for all community members while respecting the diverse backgrounds of the student population. Despite this clarification, the Daily Mail has reached out to Harwich Elementary School for further comment on the specific implementation of these guidelines in future semesters.