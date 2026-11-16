England beat Spain 3-2 as Trafford makes four late saves

James Trafford made four key saves in the final 12 minutes, including a double stop, as England beat Spain 3-2 in Madrid. Thomas Tuchel said there is no number one goalkeeper after the match.

James Trafford produced a magnificent performance as England beat world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid on Sunday. The Leeds goalkeeper made four key saves in the final 12 minutes, including an incredible double stop to deny Lamine Yamal and then Fermin Lopez from close range.

The win handed Spain their first loss in 43 matches and their first defeat in Madrid in 39 years. After the match, England boss Thomas Tuchel told ITV Sport that there is no number one goalkeeper and that Trafford had a brilliant match. Tuchel had previously made it clear that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was his number one. But Trafford's display has sparked debate about who should start for England.

Also read Rice and Spain boss agree on Leeds goalkeeper Trafford after Spain win

Trafford's double-save was praised by his England team-mate Declan Rice. Everything happened so quick so for him to make two in the space of two seconds is massive, Rice told ITV. A massive night for him. After the double-save several England players ran over to celebrate with Trafford.

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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente agreed. We did generate some chances but England's goalkeeper has produced a fantastic performance and stopped two or three potential goals in the last 10 or 15 minutes, he said. Despite being just 24 years old, Trafford has already been England's most expensive goalkeeper by transfer fee twice.

Traffords High Fee Move To Leeds City

He returned to his boyhood Manchester City from Burnley for a 31m pound fee in 2025 and then left the Etihad for Leeds for 45m pounds this summer. He had been limited to being Pep Guardiola's cup goalkeeper. Given the downturn in form of their current goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, many City fans may well be wishing Trafford had stayed. Their loss is Leeds' and maybe England's gain.

At Leeds he has found his form and this season ranks first among the 52 goalkeepers who have played at least 10 games in Europe's big five leagues by save percentage, with 81.4%. He has made five appearances for England, all of them in 2026, and has rotated with Pickford across the Three Lions' five matches since the World Cup.

Roy Keane Praises Tuchel Rotation Plan

Pickford has started against Czech Republic and Croatia twice whereas Trafford has played against Czech Republic and started both England's matches with Spain, home and away. On Tuchel's decision to rotate between his two keepers, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane told ITV: I think it's smart management. This is the perfect time for Trafford to come in, against top players, and show what he's capable of doing.

Social media has been full of the England number one debate since, with many suggesting this was a moment that marked the changing of the guard. Could Tuchel really now not start with Trafford for England's Nations League quarter-finals? Only time will tell. What about Jordan Pickford though?

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Pickford Impressive Stats And Career Caps

England's undisputed first choice for almost 10 years has rarely let his country down. Pickford, 32, has won 94 caps for England since making his debut in a 0-0 draw with Germany in 2017. During his time as number one, England have reached two World Cup semi-finals and two Euros finals. According to Opta stats, Pickford has only made two errors leading to goals across his England career, with 46 clean sheets and a 74.3% save ratio.

And since the start of the 2024-25 season, only Arsenal's title-winning keeper David Raya has more clean sheets in the league than Pickford at Everton. We saw the last selections and all thought Jordan Pickford's place is under threat and James Trafford is going to be the next number one. I don't think Thomas Tuchel saw it as starkly or simply as that, said former England number one goalkeeper Paul Robinson to BBC Sport before England's win against Spain.

It's a conversation that will definitely take place down the road, but not now. Jordan is England's first choice, in my opinion, rightfully so given his consistency and performances over such a long period. This is a debate and conversation for the future definitely because Father Time catches up with everyone eventually and the manager needs to have a contingency plan, but Jordan Pickford very much remains number one and Thomas Tuchel has said as much.

I don't think Jordan Pickford is under threat for his jersey on a permanent basis any time soon, irrespective of the next selection. This isn't a debate that is going away any time soon. But having two goalkeepers genuinely competing for that number one shirt can only be to England's benefit.