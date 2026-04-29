Hathaway, Blunt, and Tucci Coordinate in Red for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Screening

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci coordinated in striking red outfits for the New York premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' generating excitement for the highly anticipated sequel. Early reviews suggest the film is a phenomenal and biting satire of the fashion and media worlds.

Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , and Stanley Tucci showcased a coordinated fashion statement at a New York City screening of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2 ,' embracing a vibrant red aesthetic that mirrored the film's high-fashion world.

The trio, reprising their roles in the highly anticipated sequel, appeared to engage in 'method dressing,' selecting ensembles that felt directly inspired by the iconic Runway magazine. Hathaway, 43, opted for a striking button-up shirt dress with satin detailing, complemented by matching stilettos and a classic red lip, layering a leopard print coat for added flair.

Blunt, also 43, chose a chic red knitted cardigan paired with a leather pencil skirt, while Tucci, 65, donned a satin double-breasted blazer with black slacks, a white shirt, and a patterned maroon tie. The sequel promises a return to the cutthroat world of high fashion, with Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs reuniting with Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep's formidable Miranda Priestly.

The storyline centers around Miranda Priestly nearing retirement and a confrontation with her former assistant turned rival, Andy Sachs. The film introduces new cast members including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Donatella Versace, Ciara, Ashley Graham and Simone Ashley. Filming locations spanned New York and Milan, generating significant buzz among fans. The original 'Devil Wears Prada' remains a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly as an iconic character and inspiring a generation of fashion enthusiasts.

The plot of the sequel reveals a power struggle as Miranda prepares to step down, pitting her against Andy in a battle of wills and influence. Early reactions to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics describing it as 'phenomenal' and a 'biting media parody.

' The Hollywood Reporter's Alex Weprin noted the film's sharp commentary, suggesting it will resonate uncomfortably with journalists, while Variety's Jazz Tangcay praised it as a perfect sequel that exceeds expectations. Beyond the fashion and drama, the film also appears to offer a satirical take on contemporary events, reportedly poking fun at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's financial sponsorship of the Met Gala.

The cast and crew have been carefully managing details leading up to the release, but the initial response suggests a sequel that honors the spirit of the original while delivering a fresh and relevant narrative. The promotional tour has been a showcase of high fashion, with the stars consistently paying homage to the film's dedication to style and glamour.

The anticipation surrounding the film is palpable, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and how the characters have evolved





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Devil Wears Prada 2 Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Stanley Tucci Fashion Movie Premiere

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK government responds to calls to ban fines for taking kids out of school'They are a blunt, ineffective tool and do not tackle the root cause of attendance difficulties'

Read more »

Stanley Tucci Reveals Photo of Late Wife Meeting Future Spouse & Shares Cancer Battle DetailsActor Stanley Tucci shares a touching story about his late wife Kate meeting his current wife Felicity Blunt, and details his own battle with oral cancer, highlighting the strength of his family and the enduring power of love.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Share Intense Kiss in New Trailer for Psychosexual Thriller VerityThe trailer for Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, features a shocking kiss between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, along with a series of provocative scenes. The film follows a struggling writer who uncovers dark secrets while ghostwriting for a disabled thriller author. Set to release on October 2, the movie has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Share Intense Kiss in New Trailer for Psychosexual Thriller VerityThe trailer for Verity, the upcoming psychosexual thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, has been released, featuring a shocking kiss between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The film follows a struggling writer who uncovers dark secrets while ghostwriting for a debilitated thriller author. With a star-studded cast and a gripping plot, Verity is set to hit theaters on October 2.

Read more »

Get Anne Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada 2 jewellery look with 'gorgeous' £24 necklaceShoppers are racing to recreate the star's look, and we’ve found a way to snag her style for under £25

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada director: 'We failed miserably the first time in many ways'The Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel tells Metro about returning for the sequel after 20 years with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Read more »