Have Your Say: Royal Poll on King Charles and Queen Camilla's Epsom Derby Exit

The royal family is making headlines this week, and we want to hear from you. Take our poll and share your thoughts on King Charles and Queen Camilla's decision to leave the ceremony early to attend the Epsom Derby. Plus, get the latest on the monarchy and exclusive insights from top journalists.

You've read the headlines and heard our experts' opinions - but what do YOU think? Have your say on one of the biggest royal stories of the week by answering our poll below.

In this week's poll, ahead of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding this weekend, we ask: is it right that King Charles and Queen Camilla are making a swift exit from the ceremony to attend the Epsom Derby? Want more of the Mail's unrivalled royals journalism, straight from some of the world's leading experts on the monarchy?

We'll bring together the most knowledgeable voices, gorgeous photography and exclusive insider commentary to expose the truth behind polished public appearances, and reveal the very human drama at the heart of this extraordinary institution. Don't miss our other royal stories available exclusively on DailyMail+Inside William's secret life: Disguises, 'iffy' accents and pints... all with the loyal band of friends who have stuck by his side for years.

BARBARA DAVIES reveals his hidden side - and why royal aides are concerned They've lost the plot. She's spiralling badly': How Meghan and Harry have burned ALL their bridges as insiders reveal spectacular fallout with Anna Wintour and Kardashians, money woes - and 'problems' that are worse than anyone realises Meghan's last chance saloon: Let's call this Australia tour what it plainly is - a career death rattle disguised as a girls' weekend: SHARON HUNT LIZ JONES: Why I fear Prince William and Kate's latest 'worthy causes' are a catastrophic mistake You'll have the chance to ask our Royal Editor, Rebecca English, and other top journalists anything you've always wanted to know about the monarchy.

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