Joshua Paiva faces manslaughter charges in Hawaii after his three-month-old son died from head injuries sustained while Paiva rocked the baby's bouncer to continue playing Overwatch.

Law enforcement officials in Hawaii have charged a twenty-year-old father with manslaughter following the tragic death of his three-month-old son. Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva was taken into custody after authorities determined that the infant, John-Charles Saiki-Paiva, suffered fatal head injuries. The case stems from an incident on October 25 where Paiva aggressively rocked the baby in a bouncer to stop the crying. This action was reportedly taken because the noise was interfering with his online multiplayer video game sessions.

Arrest Details And Initial Court Appearance

Puna Patrol Police responded to an emergency call at a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on the afternoon of October 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered the infant unresponsive and immediately transported him via Hawaii Fire Department paramedics to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center emergency room. Despite medical efforts, John-Charles was pronounced dead. An autopsy later confirmed that the death resulted from severe head injuries, leading detectives to suspect foul play immediately.

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Investigators located Paiva at the Hilo Police Station and arrested him without incident on November 11. During his initial court appearance the following day, Paiva admitted to aggressively rocking the baby bouncer. He confessed that he did not stop despite the baby crying because he wanted to avoid distractions while playing his video game. The confession included details about the physical force applied during the act.

Confession Reveals Motive And Actions

According to documents reviewed by WSAZ, Paiva disclosed that he applied significant force to the bouncer, causing John-Charles to thrash against the frame for approximately fifteen minutes. The father stated that the baby was crying while he was attempting to play Overwatch, an online multiplayer game. He described the situation as one where the infant was disturbing his ability to focus on the game.

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After the rocking incident, Paiva claimed he grabbed the baby by the right leg and pulled him off the bouncer. He then placed the infant on an ottoman. To stop the crying, Paiva admitted to applying his own body weight, which he estimated at about two hundred and twenty pounds, onto the helpless child. These specific details from his confession have been central to the prosecution's case against him.

Manslaughter Charges And Legal Consequences

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen confirmed that Paiva was charged with manslaughter. Waltjen noted that the court denied Paiva's request for supervised release, indicating the severity of the charges and the perceived risk to the community. The charge of manslaughter is classified as a class A felony offense under Hawaii law, carrying serious legal implications for the defendant.

If found guilty, Paiva faces a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term. The bail for the case was set at one million dollars. It remains unclear whether Paiva has retained legal counsel to represent him at this stage. His next scheduled court appearance is set for Monday, where further proceedings will determine the path forward for the legal case.

Community Impact And Official Statements

Lt Derek Morimoto of the Puna Patrol Police addressed the emotional toll the case has taken on everyone involved. He described the situation as really difficult for investigators, responding personnel, and the medical staff who worked to save the infant. Morimoto emphasized that a case of this nature affects a wide range of people within the community and law enforcement agencies.

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The tragic death of John-Charles Saiki-Paiva has sparked outrage and sadness in Hawaii. The connection between the fatal violence and the father's desire to continue playing video games has drawn particular attention from media outlets and the public. Authorities continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the death as the legal process moves forward.