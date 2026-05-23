Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Capitalize on Golden Buzzer Twist to Secure Britains Got Talent Spot

Hawkstone Farmers' Choir, a farming choir that was initially set up by Jeremy Clarkson, impressed the judges and public with their performance on Britains Got Talent. They won a shock Golden Buzzer spot during the semi-final, sending them to the live shows. The choir's rendition of Elbow's One Day Like This caught the attention of judge Amanda Holden, who used a Golden Buzzer to send them through to the next round.

Hawkstone Farmers' Choir became the final act to reach Britains Got Talent after drone performers Celestial were sent through in a shock Golden Buzzer twist on Saturday.

The choir, which was originally set up by Jeremy Clarkson, was inspired by his desire to show singing agricultural workers in an advert for his Hawkstone beer range. They sang a rendition of Elbow's One Day Like This during their audition and were sent through to the live shows by judge Amanda after her use of the Golden Buzzer. Jeremy is also filming the fifth series of Clarskins Farm with the choir, who support his Hawkstone Brewery.

They plan to release a record with all profits going to mental health charity Shout in May





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Britains Got Talent Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Celestial Golden Buzzer Jeremy Clarkson Clarskis Farm One Day Like This Airing Ant Mcpartlin Declan Donnelly Alesha Dixon Mental Health Shows Networks

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