Hayden Panettiere: Child Star Struggles and Identity Crisis

Hayden Panettiere, now 36, reflects on her experiences growing up as a child star and the challenges she faced in connecting with her peers. She discusses her new memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning', which delves into her battles with alcoholism, depression, and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

Hayden Panettiere , now 36, has opened up about the challenges she faced growing up as a child star and how it affected her ability to connect with her peers.

In a discussion at Harmony Gold in Hollywood on Tuesday, Panettiere shared her experiences while promoting her new memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning'. She recalled the struggle of finding a place to sit in the cafeteria and the difficulty of relating to her classmates due to her unique lifestyle.

'Anyone else struggle with the lunch room, finding a table? ' she asked, remembering the dread she felt. Even after finding a place to sit, she still struggled to connect with her peers due to the frequent interruptions work had on her schooling. Panettiere, who started acting at just 11 months old, shot to fame in 2006 with her role in 'Heroes'.

However, the constant shift between real life and characters sparked an 'identity crisis' in her at age 12. She described the audition process as brutal and her discomfort with Hollywood's work ethic continued into adulthood. While heavily pregnant with her daughter Kaya on the set of 'Miss Julia', she claimed she was asked to hold a bathroom break as they had just finished setting up the scene.

Panettiere's memoir details her battles with alcoholism, depression, abusive relationships, and the intense pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry





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Hayden Panettiere Child Star Memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning Identity Crisis Hollywood

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