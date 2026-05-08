Hayden Panettiere Comes Out as Bisexual in New Memoir

Hayden Panettiere, the actress known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville,' recently came out as bisexual in an interview promoting her upcoming memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning.' The 36-year-old actress revealed her sexuality during the interview, stating that she had been privately dating women for a significant portion of her life.

Hayden Panettiere , the actress known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville,' recently came out as bisexual in an interview promoting her upcoming memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning.

' The 36-year-old actress revealed her sexuality during the interview, stating that she had been privately dating women for a significant portion of her life. Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, expressed skepticism about the timing of her daughter's announcement, suggesting that Panettiere's sexuality was not a secret. Vogel, who has been estranged from Panettiere for several years, stated that she felt there was no historical proof to support the claim that Panettiere's sexuality was hidden.

Panettiere, however, stated that she felt the need to come out publicly to share a part of herself that she had been holding back for a long time. The actress also addressed the strained relationship with her mother, stating that while they are not currently in contact, she hopes for a future reconciliation. Panettiere's memoir delves into her personal struggles, including her battles with substance abuse, postpartum depression, and the loss of her younger brother, Jansen, who died in 2023.

The actress also discusses her relationship with her father, Alan Lee 'Skip' Panettiere, and her stepmother, Mekdem. Panettiere's memoir is set to be released on May 19, 2023.





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