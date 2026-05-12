Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Custody Decision Amid Mental Health Struggles

Hayden Panettiere reveals the emotional toll of her decision to give up custody of her daughter Kaya amid her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression. In a candid conversation, she reflects on her journey toward recovery, her strong bond with Kaya, and her mission to reduce mental health stigma.

Hayden Panettiere has opened up in a heartfelt interview about her emotional journey regarding custody of her daughter Kaya, now aged 11. The 'Nashville' star, who gave custody to her ex-fiancé, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018, revealed the decision was anything but easy, despite common misconceptions.

During her appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, Panettiere, now 36, shared that she was struggling with severe mental health challenges, including postpartum depression and anxiety, while also battling addiction. She emphasized that choosing to prioritize Kaya’s well-being over her own struggles was a Mama difficult moment but made the decision out of necessity and love.

Reflecting on those difficult times, Panettiere admitted, 'The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking. Couldn't be further from the truth.

' She described how she was 'acting her way through' life while internally feeling lost and overwhelmed. Despite the separation, Panettiere assured that she and Kaya share an unbond, maintaining a strong relationship through frequent visits and heartfelt conversations over FaceTime. The actress emphasized that her daughter does not feel abandoned and that both parents prioritize her mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Beyond her struggles with postpartum depression, Panettiere also discussed the challenges of fighting addiction, particularly the self-destructive tendency to use alcohol as a coping mechanism. She admitted that at one point, she practically could not function without it, and it only exacerbated her struggles.

However, she praised Klitschko for his unwavering support and understanding during this difficult time. He facilitated her journey toward treatment and recovery, even accompanying her to a facility that initially focused on addressing her alcoholism rather than her postpartum depression. Panettiere also shared that one of the most difficult moments was when Klitschko suggested that Kaya might be better off living in Europe with him.

She recalled her initial negative reaction as a 'mother lion' protecting her cub, but ultimately, she understood the necessity of the decision for her daughter’s stability. In the years since, Panettiere has found healing and has continued to mourn a close relationship with Kaya. She has learned to manage her mental health more effectively and has spoken openly about her journey to reduce the stigma around postpartum depression.

She remains hopeful about the future, grateful for the support system that has helped her through her darkest moments, and fully committed to being the best mother she can be. Panettiere’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the complexities of motherhood, mental health, and recovery. She has become a vocal advocate for others facing similar struggles, encouraging them to seek help without shame or fear.

In her candid conversation, Panettiere also reflected on how her early career and traumatic experiences—such as being placed in a compromising situation at 18—added layers of emotional distress that made her struggles with postpartum depression even more daunting. Yet, as she looks back, she sees hope and growth, both for herself and her daughter. She continues to emphasize the importance of open and honest conversations about mental health.

By sharing her story, she aims to inspire others to recognize that healing is possible. Her journey is a testament to resilience, self-awareness, and the unconditional love of a mother for her child





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