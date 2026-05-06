Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Past Romances and Family Struggles in New Memoir

Actress Hayden Panettiere discusses her emotional history with Milo Ventimiglia, her custody battle with Wladimir Klitschko, and her journey of self-discovery.

Hayden Panettiere is taking a deep dive into her complicated romantic history as she prepares for the launch of her upcoming memoir. One of the most poignant reflections involves her short-lived but intense relationship with former Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia .

The romance began in December 2007, during a time when Panettiere was only eighteen and Ventimiglia was thirty. Despite the significant age gap, the actress viewed him as a lifelong partner and harbored hopes that their bond would eventually evolve into marriage.

However, a subtle but significant linguistic barrier became a source of tension between them. Panettiere admits that she struggled to say the words I love you with the pronoun I included. While she could express affection in a casual manner, the absence of that single word created a gap in their emotional understanding. Ventimiglia, being older and more aware of the weight those words carried, found this discrepancy problematic.

The end of their fourteen-month relationship was marked by high drama. Panettiere recalls a moment when Ventimiglia tried to end things, only to be deterred by her overwhelming emotional reaction. She describes herself as hysterically crying over a toilet, a sight so distressing that he immediately retracted his decision to break up.

When the split finally occurred, she felt as though her entire world had crumbled, especially since there had been no obvious signs of infidelity or explosive arguments to justify the sudden separation. Beyond her early Hollywood romances, Panettiere opens up about the heartbreaking experience of losing custody of her eleven-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. The child is the result of her nine-year on-and-off relationship with retired heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Although the pair split amicably in 2018, the subsequent custody battle was a source of immense pain for the actress. She characterizes the period as a living nightmare, feeling a total loss of control over her own life. Despite a fierce internal urge to fight for her daughter, Panettiere ultimately decided to prioritize the child's well-being over her own desires. She acknowledges that making the hardest decisions in the world is sometimes necessary for the sake of one's children.

In a show of maturity and grace, she praises Wladimir as an incredible father who acted in the best interest of their daughter. Today, Panettiere maintains a deep friendship and a close relationship with both her former fiancé and her daughter, expressing gratitude for the bond they still share.

The actress does not shy away from the darker chapters of her love life in her new book, titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, which is set for release on May 19 through Grand Central Publishing. She discusses her 2020 split from Brian Hickerson, a convicted felon who had been arrested multiple times for domestic violence.

This harrowing experience adds to a long list of high-profile relationships, including dates with NFL player Scotty McKnight, Welsh presenter Steve Jones, singer Jesse McCartney, Stephen Colletti from The Hills, and the late Harry Morton. Furthermore, Panettiere has recently shared her journey of self-discovery by coming out as bisexual, adding another layer of honesty to her public narrative.

Through her memoir, the Grammy-nominated narrator seeks to provide a full accounting of her life, from the heights of her early success in the superhero drama Heroes and the show Nashville to the personal trials that have shaped her into the thirty-six-year-old woman she is today. By sharing these visceral memories and regrets, she hopes to find a sense of closure and reckoning with the various versions of herself that existed across different decades of her life





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Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia Wladimir Klitschko Celebrity Memoirs Hollywood Relationships

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