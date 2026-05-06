Hayden Panettiere Reveals Bisexuality and Struggles with Addiction in New Memoir

In her upcoming book, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hayden Panettiere candidly discusses her sexuality, her battles with substance abuse, and the pressure of public fame.

Hayden Panettiere , the celebrated actress and activist, has finally decided to share a deeply personal side of her life with the world. In a candid revelation, the Nashville star has come out as bisexual, admitting that she spent many years feeling an immense pressure to appear perfect in the eyes of the public.

For Panettiere, the fear of scrutiny was a constant companion, leading her to keep her true identity hidden for far longer than she would have liked. Now, at 36 years old, she expresses a mixture of sadness for the lost time and relief that she can finally be honest. She noted that while it is better late than never, the journey to this point of confidence was fraught with hesitation and fear.

The actress revealed that the catalyst for this public admission was the writing of her comprehensive 320-page memoir, titled This Is Me: A Reckoning. Throughout the two years she spent penning her life story, Panettiere sought to be completely and brutally honest about every facet of her existence. One of the primary obstacles she faced was the concern that her coming out would be dismissed as merely jumping on a bandwagon.

She lived through a period where she felt that women identifying as bisexual were often viewed as following a fad rather than expressing a genuine truth. This societal perception made her hesitate, as she did not want her identity to be trivialized.

Furthermore, she admitted that she lacked the emotional courage to dive fully into relationships with women because she dreaded the possibility of falling in love and then being forced to hide that love from the public eye. Despite the constant presence of paparazzi and the limited privacy that comes with fame, Panettiere managed to maintain secret relationships with women, a preference she discovered at a very young age.

This private reality stood in stark contrast to her public dating history, which consisted entirely of high-profile men. Her past partners include the retired heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a daughter named Kaya Evdokia, as well as her former Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia and singer Jesse McCartney.

However, her romantic journey has not been without significant trauma. She most recently ended a relationship with Brian Hickerson in 2020, a man who faced multiple arrests for domestic violence. These experiences, combined with the struggles of a high-profile breakup and custody battles, have contributed to a turbulent emotional landscape. Beyond her sexuality, Panettiere uses her memoir to address her battles with addiction and recovery.

She candidly discusses her dependence on alcohol and opioids, detailing the two separate rehab stints she completed to reclaim her life. By sharing these vulnerabilities, she hopes to connect with others who have faced similar struggles with substance abuse and mental health. The book, which was previously titled Break Free: Addiction, Trauma, and How the Cheerleader Saved Herself, serves as a testament to her resilience and growth.

Looking toward the future, the Grammy-nominated narrator is preparing for a series of public appearances to support her book launch. Her four-date tour for This Is Me: A Reckoning is set to begin on May 19 at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square, located in her hometown of New York City.

In addition to her literary endeavors, Panettiere continues to work in the film industry. She will soon be appearing in the psychological thriller Sleepwalker, playing the role of a grieving mother named Sarah Pangborn. Although the film has received some mixed reviews, it marks another step in her professional journey as she navigates this new chapter of total transparency and personal authenticity.

Through her activism with Equal Means Equal and her willingness to be vulnerable, she is transforming her past pain into a source of strength for herself and her audience





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