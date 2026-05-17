Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Slams Estranged Mother, Accuses Her Of Being Terrible

Hayden Panettiere has decided to come out as bisexual in her upcoming memoir, which has sparked a public clash with her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel. In a recent interview with TMZ, Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson made scathing remarks about Vogel, stating, 'I do have some things to say about Hayden's mom: Hayden's mother is, by far, one of the worst people I've ever met in my life.' Hickerson also discussed his troubled relationship with Panettiere and her alleged experience of domestic violence, accusing her of abusing her during their relationship. Additionally, Vogel has denied the allegations of her daughter hiding her bisexuality, suggesting that her daughter's coming out story could be part of a marketing ploy.

Hayden Panettiere 's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson recently slammed the actress' estranged mother Lesley Vogel , calling her 'terrible,' in a public clash over her upcoming memoir, which alleges Vogel discouraged Panettiere from publicly disclosing her bisexuality.

Peckerson also discussed his turbulent relationship with Panettiere, accusing her of hiding her bisexuality to avoid career repercussions, while Vogel countered that her daughter's coming out is part of a marketing strategy for her memoir. The Daily Mail has reached out for further comment from both Vogel and representatives for Panettiere





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Hayden Panettiere Brian Hickerson Lesley Vogel Biology Coming Out Memoir Marketing Strategy Domestic Violence

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