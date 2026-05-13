Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Still Dreams Of Marrying Her, Despite Abuse Allegations

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was sentenced to 45 days in jail for abusing her, has revealed that even though they were abusive, he still dreams of marrying her. In a shocking interview, he confessed that he punched her on Valentine's Day 2020 and was arrested for it, adding to her harrowing experiences in their relationship.

Have YOU got a story? Email Hayden Panettiere 's convicted felon ex-boyfriend has revealed he 'still dreams' of marrying the actress - despite admitting to abusing her.

Panettiere, 36, and Brian Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2018 to 2022 that was plagued by domestic violence incidents and arrests. Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend back in April 2021. After Panettiere recounted their terrifying relationship in upcoming memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hickerson unbelievably said he can still see a future with the star.

He admitted that their toxic relationship was abusive and traumatic. He also spoke about an incident where he punched her and was arrested on Valentine's Day in 2020





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hayden Panettiere Brian Hickerson Confessed To Abusing Her Was Sentenced To Jail Was Arrested For Punching Her The Daily Mail Instagram Photo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hayden Panettiere Reveals Past Trauma and Comes Out as BisexualHayden Panettiere discusses a coercive experience with a famous celebrity and her journey toward accepting her bisexuality in a new podcast and memoir.

Read more »

Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Custody Decision Amid Mental Health StrugglesHayden Panettiere reveals the emotional toll of her decision to give up custody of her daughter Kaya amid her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression. In a candid conversation, she reflects on her journey toward recovery, her strong bond with Kaya, and her mission to reduce mental health stigma.

Read more »

Hayden Panettiere recalls being told to perform sexual acts with 'very famous' manHayden Panettiere recalls terrifying moment she was placed in bed with ‘undressed famous man’ at 18 while on yacht trip

Read more »

Ex-boyfriend of Hayden Panettiere admits to being abusive: 'I went into such a dark place...my biggest thing about domestic violence is, I don't think it is taught early enough in life.'Ex-boyfriend of Hayden Panettiere shares his abusive past and how he used to become aggressive while being under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He apologized for his actions and praised Hayden as a talented person, stating that he will always respect and have a special place in his heart for her.

Read more »