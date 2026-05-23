Hayley Law Feud with Father After Marriage to Former Best Friend

A bitter feud has erupted between actress Hayley Law and her father after he married her former best friend and schoolmate. The age-gap marriage has reportedly fractured their relationship, with Hayley unable to accept the union.

Hayley Law , the Canadian actress known for her role in the CW series ' Riverdale ', is reportedly embroiled in a bitter feud with her father after he married her former best friend and schoolmate, Caitlin Mitchell-Markovitch .

The 33-year-old actress, who grew up in Surrey, a small town outside Vancouver, has reportedly been estranged from her father since his marriage to Caitlin, who is also a former co-star on the show. The source claims that Hayley and Caitlin were close friends in the past, even being pictured together on Hayley's father's Instagram.

However, the age-gap marriage between her father and Caitlin has reportedly fractured their relationship, with Hayley reportedly unable to accept the union. The source described the situation as a 'betrayal' from both parties, adding that they have been together for a while now. Hayley has unfollowed both her father and former friend on social media, while her sister, Brittany, who attended the wedding, still follows both.

In contrast, Hayley maintains a strong bond with her mother, whom her father separated from when she was a child. The source revealed that Hayley's mother was a significant figure in her life, raising her as a single mom while her father was less involved. Hayley's mother was a strong influence in her life, encouraging her to pursue acting. The split from her mother was messy, according to the insider.

Hayley's father and Caitlin debuted their relationship in October 2025 on Instagram, sharing a joint post to announce their engagement. The caption read 'Hard launch!

' with a diamond ring emoji. The couple celebrated their engagement in Las Vegas, with Caitlin proudly showcasing her diamond ring in numerous photos. In April, Caitlin shared snaps of the couple from her bridal shower. Hayley was notably absent from the festivities.

Hayley has been quite private about her family life, but in a 2018 interview with Nylon, she named her mother as the 'It Girl' she looked up to while growing up. In 2021, years before his engagement, Blair shared a photo celebrating Caitlin's birthday, which saw her hugging Hayley as they both smiled at the camera. He also shared a photo of the three of them from Disneyland back in 2020.

There are no pictures of Blair on Hayley's Instagram, while he has shared multiple pictures celebrating her acting and music career. In 2019, he shared a throwback post gushing about Hayley and Brittany: 'These 2 girls, now women, are my daughters, my best friends and without question responsible for any success I've ever had in my life. Im proud to say that not a day goes by where one of us doesn't need the others love and support.





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Hayley Law Riverdale Father Feud Marriage Caitlin Mitchell-Markovitch Instagram

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