Haylie Duff Ends 12-Year Engagement Amid Sister Hilary's Rift Revelation

Actress Haylie Duff has split from her fiancé Matthew Rosenberg after a 12-year engagement. The news comes as her sister, Hilary Duff, publicly discussed their estrangement and released a song speculated to be about their fractured relationship.

Haylie Duff , the older sister of actress Hilary Duff , has ended her 12-year engagement with Matthew Rosenberg. The split occurred around the beginning of the year, according to a representative for Duff.

The actress, aged 41, has requested privacy for herself and her two daughters, Ryan Ava, 10, and Lula Gray, 7, during this time. The couple began dating in early 2010 and became engaged on April Fools' Day in 2014. While they welcomed two daughters into their family in 2015 and 2018 respectively, they never proceeded with a wedding, choosing instead to focus on raising their children.

Haylie had previously discussed postponing wedding plans, citing the challenges of parenthood and a feeling of already being 'married' in spirit. This separation unfolds against the backdrop of a strained relationship between Haylie and Hilary Duff. Hilary recently addressed their long-standing rift in a candid interview, revealing they currently do not speak. She described the situation as a 'very raw part of my existence' and expressed hope for reconciliation, though acknowledging it might not happen immediately.

Hilary’s recent song, ‘We Don’t Talk,’ is widely speculated to be about her sister, with lyrics hinting at jealousy and a desire to resolve their issues. The song details the pain of a broken sibling bond and a longing for the closeness they once shared. Hilary explained that she felt compelled to address personal experiences, including this familial conflict, through her music. The couple’s decision to end their engagement after such a lengthy period suggests underlying complexities.

While the specific reasons for the split remain undisclosed, Haylie’s focus on her daughters and the previously expressed contentment with their current family dynamic indicate a shift in priorities. The timing of the split, coinciding with Hilary’s public discussion of their estrangement, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Haylie’s representative emphasized the need for privacy to protect her children, highlighting the sensitive nature of the separation.

The family’s situation is further complicated by the public scrutiny surrounding both sisters, with fans and media closely following their personal lives. The future remains uncertain for both Haylie and Hilary, but the hope for eventual healing and reconciliation persists





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