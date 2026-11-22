Brad Reese, grandson of HB Reese inventor, accuses Hershey of altering Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with cheaper ingredients, citing family legacy and deathbed promises.

Brad Reese, the grandson of chocolate legend HB Reese, has intensified his public campaign against The Hershey Company, accusing the confectionery giant of degrading the quality of its iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The Florida-based retiree, who has been battling end-stage cancer for some time, revealed that his crusade is driven by a personal mission to uphold his grandfather's original recipe standards after allegedly witnessing a decline in product integrity.

Core Details of the Ingredient Controversy

Reese claims that Hershey has been substituting traditional high-quality ingredients with cheaper alternatives in specific product lines. He specifically alleges that the company replaced real chocolate containing cocoa butter with compound chocolate, which utilizes vegetable oils instead. Furthermore, he asserts that the traditional peanut butter filling has been swapped for cheaper peanut-butter-style creams. These changes, according to Reese, have fundamentally altered the taste and texture of the treats his family helped invent.

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The controversy gained significant momentum after Valentine's Day, when Reese purchased a bag of Reese's Mini-Hearts. He described the experience of tasting the seasonal product as repulsive, stating the candy was inedible and immediately discarded the entire package. This personal experience served as the primary trigger for his public outcry, leading him to publish an open letter to Todd Scott, Hershey's manager of corporate brand and editorial.

Family Legacy and Deathbed Promises

Reese emphasizes that his actions are not motivated by financial gain or a desire for a board position, but rather by a sense of duty to his family history. He cited a poignant conversation with his father shortly before the elder Reese died of a heart attack. His father expressed deep regret over selling the original company outside the family, stating he did not want to face their father in the afterlife due to having double-crossed him.

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During this emotional exchange, Brad Reese's father made him promise never to sell his shares if he was ever given them. Reese views his current public battle as the fulfillment of that promise, aiming to protect the legacy of Harry Burnett Reese, who invented the peanut butter cup and built the business before it was acquired by Hershey in 1963. Reese maintains that no amount of money could deter him from this fight, as he is driven purely by belief in the preservation of the original recipe.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Reaction

While Reese has garnered significant support from consumers who have also reported changes in taste, the reaction from within his own family has been mixed. Becky Hilgers, his cousin and the daughter of HB Reese's youngest daughter, sent him a message calling his feud a nightmare for both the family and the company. This internal dissent contrasts sharply with the external support Reese has received from loyal customers and even late-night television host Stephen Colbert.

Consumer complaints have proliferated online, with many individuals insisting that their favorite sweet treats have changed over time. Some skeptics had previously dismissed these concerns as aging palates, but Reese's open letter encouraged widespread validation of these sensory observations. One 61-year-old consumer noted that he had been told for years that any perceived difference was due to changing taste buds, a claim that has been challenged by the growing volume of similar reports.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The dispute has evolved from a private family grievance into a widely covered media story, impacting the public perception of the Reese's brand. Reese, who regularly wears bright orange Reese's T-shirts in his West Palm Beach retirement community, continues to advocate for transparency regarding ingredient changes. The situation highlights the complex relationship between family heritage and corporate ownership in the food industry.

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As the war of words continues, Reese remains committed to exposing what he perceives as the compromising of the Reese's name. With over 16 brushes with death and frequent hospitalizations, he has framed this legal and public relations battle as a final mission to set right the wrongs he believes were done to his grandfather's original creation. The outcome of this conflict may influence not only the brand's reputation but also how future generations view the authenticity of its products.