Headteacher Michael Mullins Murder: Man Charged After Cycle Crash

Simon Richardson, 35, has been charged with murder after Stretford Grammar School headteacher Michael Mullins, 56, died in a hit-and-run collision while cycling in Altrincham. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Michael Mullins , the headteacher of Stretford Grammar School , following a fatal collision in Altrincham , Manchester, on Monday evening.

Mr. Mullins, 56, tragically died after being struck by a car that subsequently failed to stop at the scene while he was cycling. Simon Richardson, of no fixed address, now faces charges of murder, manslaughter, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving without insurance. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

The incident occurred as Mr. Mullins was reportedly on his way home, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the scene but were unable to save his life. Mr. Mullins had dedicated 17 years to Stretford Grammar School, earning a reputation as a devoted educator and a pillar of the community. The school community is reeling from the loss, with Deputy Headteacher Liz Baxter describing the atmosphere as one of 'tremendous grief'.

Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, students, and local officials, highlighting Mr. Mullins’s commitment to his students and his warm personality. Andrew Western, the MP for Stretford and Urmston, expressed his shock and sadness, emphasizing that Mr. Mullins always prioritized the well-being of the children under his care. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and his deputy, Kate Green, also conveyed their condolences, acknowledging the profound impact of Mr. Mullins’s death on the wider educational community in Greater Manchester.

Floral tributes have been laid at the school gates as a mark of respect. The family of Michael Mullins released a heartfelt statement, describing him as a loving husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and son-in-law. They fondly remembered cherished memories, including a family trip to Washington D.C. and his exceptional role as a grandfather. The family expressed their immeasurable loss and stated that their love and memories of Michael would be limitless.

Greater Manchester Police initially arrested three men and one woman in connection with the incident, but the other two men and the woman have since been released on bail. The police investigation is ongoing, and they are actively appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or doorbell camera footage from the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, through the LiveChat function on their website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 2771 of April 20th. The community remains in mourning as the investigation progresses and the legal proceedings begin





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Michael Mullins Stretford Grammar School Murder Hit And Run Altrincham Simon Richardson Greater Manchester Police

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