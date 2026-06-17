Headteacher warns social‑media ban could isolate teens unless youth services are expanded

Reading School's headteacher cautions that a UK ban on platforms like TikTok for under‑16s may drive some children toward the dark web unless robust offline support and activities are provided.

The headteacher of Reading School in Berkshire has warned that a nationwide ban on social‑media platforms for anyone under the age of 16 could leave many young people feeling isolated unless alternative activities and support structures are put in place.

Chris Evans, who leads the secondary school of around 1,130 pupils aged 11 to 18, said that while the ban may protect children from the pressures of platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, it also carries the risk that some teenagers will turn to darker corners of the internet in search of connection.



The government announced on Monday that, from spring 2027, children under 16 will no longer be able to access a list of popular social‑media apps.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the legislation is intended to be passed before Christmas and will be accompanied by additional measures aimed at curbing harmful design features such as infinite scrolling and late‑night notifications for 16‑ and 17‑year‑olds. Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal and the online gaming platform Roblox will remain available, but certain functions - including livestreaming and the ability for strangers to contact users - will be limited for minors.

Evans welcomed the intention behind the ban but stressed that it must be part of a broader strategy that invests in youth services, community clubs and offline social opportunities.

"A ban is only one part of the process - we now need to think about how we invest in youth services so young people can engage positively with one another," he said.



Evans pointed out that, although his school has not seen a widespread crisis of social‑media addiction, isolated incidents have shown how late‑night arguments and constant online chatter can exacerbate stress and conflict among pupils.

He warned that without proper support, some adolescents might seek companionship on the dark web, which could expose them to far greater dangers than mainstream platforms.

"If we don't find ways to support young people they will become more isolated and their alternative companions, perhaps on the dark web, could be worse," he cautioned. The headteacher argued that a well‑funded network of extracurricular activities, safe spaces and mentorship programmes could channel young people's energy into face‑to‑face interactions and help them build real‑world relationships. He expressed optimism that, if executed correctly, the ban could eventually be welcomed by the generation that grows up without constant social‑media pressure.

"If we get this right and invest in real‑life relationships, a generation from now these young people will thank us," Evans concluded. The Department for Education has been contacted for comment. Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his commitment, saying, "I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and why this ban will happen.





BBCTech / 🏆 81. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Ban Youth Services Online Safety Dark Web Risk Education Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court Proceedings Initiated After Fatal Motorbike CrashA 34‑year‑old has been charged with murder following a fatal collision involving a school headteacher, with a provisional trial set for October 12.

Read more »

Lanarkshire school wins Gold Reading Schools Award from Scottish Book TrustThe accolade recognises Alexander Peden Primary's commitment to building a positive and engaging reading culture across the whole school community.

Read more »

New trim trail opened at Grimsargh St Michael’s primary schoolThe 15 year old space became unusable according to the headteacher.

Read more »

Greater Glasgow sees rise in TikTok-related crimes as primary school kids targetedThe Greater Glasgow area recorded 111 total offences related to TikTok between 2023 and 2025.

Read more »