Healey's Dramatic Resignation Over Defence Cuts Shakes Labour Leadership

John Healey's dramatic resignation as Defence Secretary over the delayed Defence Investment Plan and the government's failure to commit adequate resources to national security has caused a political earthquake. His principled stand, coming from a figure known for his level-headedness, has exposed deep fissures within the Labour party over defence spending and the prioritisation of welfarism over national security. The resignation throws into sharp relief the leadership of both Sir Keir Starmer, who appears powerless, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, whose depiction as an agent of stability lies in tatters.

Political warfare, much like the trenches of old, is full of sacrifices, some noble and some seemingly pointless. The dramatic resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey , following years of frustration over the shelved Defence Investment Plan , stands poised between these two categories.

According to accounts from fellow officers, Healey went over the top soon after midday with remarkable sangfroid, submitting a final letter and enjoying a last, defiant Woodbine cigarette before metaphorically charging at the enemy. His letter of resignation placed the blame squarely on both Sir Keir Starmer, for being unable to commit the resources needed to defend the country, and Rachel Reeves, for being unwilling.

His comrades in the trenches of Westminster declared it magnificent; a poor blighter who didn't stand a chance but fell in a blaze of glory. The immediate political impact of his sacrifice is unlikely to alter much for Sir Keir Starmer, who already appears politically mortally wounded.

However, it has categorically not done Chancellor Rachel Reeves any good. She has spent recent weeks prancing around the place depicting herself as an agent of stability-a brazen falsehood that has just spectacularly blown up. Her epitaph, as charged by Healey, is that of being 'unwilling' to give the armed forces what they need for the very minimum of national security, a deadly charge for a Chancellor.

This was the best Defence Secretary resignation since Michael Heseltine's and was all the more dramatic for coming from a politician who for years has been the epitome of level-headedness.

'Level-headed' might be mistaken for dullness, but Healey was better than that. Although never exciting, he possessed a rare Cabinet ability to sound grown-up, patriotic, and non-partisan. His customary stance at the weekly session of PMQs-standing at 'the bar of the House' rather than sitting on the front bench, crossing his arms, and listening with barely raised eyebrows-symbolised his detachment from the silly cheering and yabooery of modern political combat.

The parliamentary day had already been peculiar, simply by dint of what was not happening. From the end of last week, Westminster was told this was the day the Defence Investment Plan would be published, a document meant to allow Sir Keir to have a 'legacy moment' before Andy Burnham's expected win in the Makerfield by-election. The days passed with no official confirmation.

Reporters who telephoned 10 Downing Street to ask about the plan met with slightly hysterical whinnies; the Plan had become a damaging political joke. For almost a year, ministers had promised it was coming 'soon', 'shortly', 'in due course'-a parliamentary Waiting for Godot. The Plan was going to be published last autumn; nothing happened. Opposition MPs and pro-military Labour MPs such as Tan Singh of the defence committee pressed and pressed.

At PMQs on Wednesday, Sir Keir actually chuckled when asked about the Plan, seemingly accepting how absurd the delay had become. Beside him, Ms Reeves looked indignant at the mockery.

Then came a new rumour that the Plan would be published on Friday, in Swindon, prompting Mr Speaker to erupt, insisting such matters must be announced in the Commons, not halfway down the M4. As the bugler flexes his lips to play the Last Post over this Defence Investment Plan, Healey's lonely sacrifice must be categorised. Was it noble? Pointless?

Both? It certainly looks noble as it was on a principle-the principle that national security cannot be sacrificed on the altar of high welfare spending. The timing may also have been astute. At 66, Healey has made himself a bigger character precisely when it may be no bad thing to look fresh; any incoming Prime Minister will not be able to write him off as a Starmerite time-server.

Beyond such career considerations, will his resignation achieve anything substantive? That question now hangs over the Labour backbenches. It is their obstinate adhesion to high welfare spending that lies at the root of this problem. Not until they see the dottiness of putting welfarism over national security can their party, and the nation's defences, recover.

Healey's charge, therefore, is not merely against two individuals but against a philosophical prioritisation that he deems deadly for the country's future security





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John Healey Resignation Defence Secretary Defence Investment Plan Keir Starmer Rachel Reeves National Security Defence Spending Labour Party Welfarism

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