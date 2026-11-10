Health Expert Reveals Why Spondylosis Does Not Cause Hand Tremors

Dr Martin Scurr explains why cervical spondylosis symptoms differ from tremors and advises on essential tremor, Holmes tremor, and hypotension management.

Readers are seeking medical clarification regarding conflicting symptoms that have appeared alongside their diagnoses. A patient from Northampton reported new tremors in their hand and arm after receiving a diagnosis of spondylosis, while another individual from Cornwall is experiencing low blood pressure and skipped heartbeats despite a history of heart disease.

Dr Martin Scurr, the responding medical expert, addresses these distinct cases by separating the mechanical effects of spinal wear and tear from neurological or cardiovascular conditions. The guidance provided aims to help patients understand why their current symptoms may not be directly caused by their primary diagnoses and what specific medical interventions are required next.

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Spondylosis Diagnosis and Tremor Symptoms

Cervical spondylosis is defined as age-related wear and tear affecting the joints and discs in the neck, which typically results in neck pain and stiffness rather than tremors. Dr Martin Scurr explains that while this condition can irritate neck tissues and cause inflammation, it does not produce the kind of shakiness described by A. Merriman, whose symptoms began earlier this year.

Pinched nerves in the neck from spondylosis usually cause tingling, numbness, or weakness in the arm and hand, but these sensations are distinct from involuntary shaking. The presence of actual tremors suggests a different underlying neurological mechanism that requires separate investigation beyond standard physiotherapy exercises for neck stiffness.

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Differentiating Essential and Holmes Tremors

Essential tremor is a common neurological disorder thought to stem from malfunctioning brain cells controlling movement, often affecting both hands unequally but causing significant shakiness during activity. This condition is treatable with medications such as anti-seizure drugs, distinguishing it clearly from the mechanical limitations caused by spinal degeneration.

Another potential cause is Holmes tremor, which affects one hand and arm at rest and worsens during movement, often appearing months after a minor stroke that the patient may not have realized they suffered. This specific type of tremor requires a neurological assessment to differentiate it from other movement disorders and to determine the appropriate long-term management strategy.

Hypotension Risks and Cardiac Monitoring

D. Thomas from Cornwall is experiencing symptomatic hypotension with readings as low as 98/48 and skipped heartbeats, which Dr Scurr attributes to the medication ramipril rather than the patient's age or history. The morning faintness described is indicative of postural hypotension, a drop in blood pressure upon standing that is exacerbated by dehydration overnight and the effects of blood pressure medication.

The skipped heartbeats, known as premature atrial or ventricular beats, occur when the heart chambers do not beat regularly, often following damage from past heart attacks. Although these extra beats can be innocent, they require an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check the heart's electrical activity, and the patient is advised to avoid strenuous exercise until a cardiologist evaluates their condition.

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NHS Consultant Strike Dispute Details

While addressing health queries, Dr Scurr also comments on the upcoming strike by hospital consultants in England, noting that these professionals earn over £150,000 annually and possess an NHS pension. Despite the high earnings, consultants are demanding parity with their Welsh colleagues, who earn £16,000 more and work a shorter 37.5-hour week compared to the 40-hour week in England.

The dispute extends to administrative duties, as Welsh consultants receive nearly double the time off for teaching and non-clinical tasks. Consultants in England are now calling for a 35-hour working week to achieve equality, highlighting a significant rift in working conditions between the two regions despite the professional solidarity felt by the striking doctors.