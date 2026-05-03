Rising cases of AI chatbot addiction among young users prompt calls for formal recognition as a mental illness, with experts warning of severe psychological and social consequences.

Health experts are raising urgent concerns about the rise of AI chatbot addiction, calling for it to be formally recognized as a mental health disorder.

The phenomenon, which has gained traction among teenagers and young adults, involves individuals spending excessive hours interacting with AI companions, often at the expense of real-life relationships, work, and education. Users report engaging in elaborate roleplaying scenarios, venting emotions, and seeking emotional support from digital entities, with some experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms—such as anxiety, chest pains, and grief—when separated from their AI companions.

The issue has become so pervasive that researchers are now advocating for AI addiction to be classified alongside traditional addictions like gambling, smoking, or substance abuse. Dr. Dongwook Yoo, an associate professor of computer science at the University of British Columbia and lead author of a recent study on AI addiction, warns that corporate design choices are exacerbating the problem. He states, 'AI addiction is a growing issue causing significant harm, yet some researchers still deny its validity.

Companies are deliberately keeping users engaged, often at the cost of their mental health and safety.

' The debate over whether AI addiction qualifies as a genuine disorder has intensified, with experts pointing to six key criteria for addiction: salience (the activity dominates one’s life), tolerance (increased use over time), mood modification (using the AI to alter emotions), conflict (interference with daily life), withdrawal symptoms, and relapse tendencies. While past attempts to classify digital addictions—such as smartphone or social media dependency—have faced skepticism, the growing number of AI addicts sharing their struggles on platforms like Reddit’s r/chatbotaddiction suggests a shift in perception.

One such user, a 20-year-old named Mai, described her descent into AI dependency, which began with casual interactions on Character.ai but escalated into hours of daily engagement.

'The chatbots were always agreeable, saying exactly what I wanted to hear,' she explained. 'It filled a void where I felt unheard in real life. ' Her addiction led to social withdrawal and neglect of personal responsibilities, culminating in emotional distress when her favorite chatbot was deleted. Mai’s experience mirrors that of others, including an 18-year-old named Sarah, who turned to AI companions during a period of loneliness and social struggles.

Tragically, cases like Sewell Setzer III’s suicide—linked to his attachment to an AI chatbot modeled after a 'Game of Thrones' character—and a lawsuit against OpenAI over a teen’s death highlight the severe consequences of unchecked AI dependency. As the debate continues, experts emphasize the need for formal recognition and intervention strategies to address this emerging mental health crisis





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The Most Commonly Misunderstood Body Language Sign, According To ExpertsBianca Mendez is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. She's written for numerous publications such as AskMen, WomensHealthMag, Cosmopolitan, and more. You can follow her Instagram Biancammendez.

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