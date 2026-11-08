Health Minister Accused of Blaming HSE for 1 Billion Euro Overspend

An internal HSE report reveals non-pay costs drove the 1 billion euro overrun, contradicting Minister Carroll MacNeill's claims of unapproved hiring practices by health regions.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is facing intense scrutiny and accusations of scapegoating after a new internal report contradicted her assertions regarding the source of the department's massive budget deficit. As figures indicate the Department of Health is likely to exceed its budget by more than €1 billion, an internal HSE Cost Performance Oversight Group report reveals that overspending on non-pay costs was 2.4 times greater than the overspend on staff pay.

Report Contradicts Hiring Spree Claims

The HSE Cost Performance Oversight Group report directly challenges the narrative pushed by Minister Carroll MacNeill and several Cabinet colleagues, who have pointed fingers at the Health Service Executive for chronic overspending. Specifically, ministers accused newly formed HSE regions of embarking on an unauthorized hiring spree that blew up pay budgets. However, the report shows that according to HSE calculations, spending at the end of August was well ahead of its agreed allocation by a total of €659 million.

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By far the greatest level of overspend was in the non-pay sector, which reached €431 million at the end of August. This figure represents a 4.6 percent deviation above agreed spending limits for non-pay categories. In contrast, pay costs were around €180 million ahead of the budgets agreed at the start of the year, meaning pay overspend was only 2 percent over. This data undermines claims that unratified recruitment was the primary driver of the fiscal crisis.

Non-Pay Costs Include Pharmacy and IT

Non-pay costs encompass a wide range of essential healthcare expenditures beyond direct salaries. These areas include the Primary Care Reimbursement Service, which comprises payments to general practitioners, pharmacists, dentists, and community health schemes. The category also includes payments for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, clinical supplies, information technology systems, and facilities maintenance.

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The Department of Public Expenditure had previously ordered four of the six health regions to cede autonomy to the Department of Health. Officials claimed that HSE regions had hired too many employees, thereby ballooning pay budgets. The new report indicates that while the controversy-plagued Children's Health Ireland accounts for the worst cost control levels with an overspend of €50.8 million, the systemic issue lies much broader than just staff numbers.

Labour Spokeswoman Questions Budget Planning

Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock stated that the figures raise very serious questions about how the Department of Health plans its budget and how it systematically underestimates service demand. She argued that the HSE is in this mess because there is a deeply flawed, amateurish, and arbitrary way of setting budgets. Under this system, the HSE has to make do with whatever the department decides as opposed to forecasting actual demand.

She told the Irish Mail on Sunday that a budget deficit was always certain for this year. What makes this year different, she claimed, is that the minister has embarked on a bizarre bravado stating there will be no top-up to the HSE other than for the drugs budget. She warned that claiming what is overspent this year will come from next year could have a devastating impact on health services.

Ministers Warn of Lost Autonomy

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers backed Minister Carroll MacNeill in blaming spiralling cost overruns on most of the newly restructured HSE regions and their hiring practices. In the aftermath of last month's Budget, senior ministers said an unsanctioned recruitment splurge was to blame for the growing spending crisis. A number of ministers claimed the fiscal mess was the fault of the HSE, accusing it of abusing new financial powers granted as part of the regional restructuring of the health service.

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Minister Chambers said four of the six HSE regions were going to lose autonomy on day-to-day spending. He warned that much greater controls would be introduced on all elements of pay and non-pay spending. Prior to the announcement of Budget 2027, he stated that these measures were necessary to address the fiscal mess created by regional overreach and unauthorized expenditures.