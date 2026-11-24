Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill denies involvement in ousting Anne O'Connor, citing Board independence despite a critical May 26 letter regarding HSE management failures.

The Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has firmly denied any governmental involvement in the dismissal of former HSE CEO Anne O'Connor, even as evidence emerges of significant friction between her office and the health service board. This denial comes one day after the HSE Board first raised formal concerns regarding Ms. O'Connor's performance, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing governance crisis within Ireland's public health system. The sequence of events has sparked intense political debate regarding the separation of ministerial oversight and executive board autonomy.

Critical Letter Preceded Board Review Process

On May 26, Minister Carroll MacNeill sent a sharply worded letter to HSE Chair Ciarán Devane that the Opposition has characterized as a veiled vote of no confidence in the CEO. In this correspondence, the minister criticized the HSE's management performance and highlighted a lack of daily updates to her department, describing the persistent overcrowding at five major hospitals as a matter of serious concern. She noted that trolley numbers had increased nationwide and termed the situation unacceptable, demanding sustained management focus to address these systemic failures.

Also read Irish Opposition Demands Clarity After HSE Chief Anne O'Connor Sacked

The letter also addressed the monitoring of performance across the HSE, recalling that three-time-daily updates were previously provided by ex-HSE CEO Bernard Gloster, the Department of Health secretary-general, and Chair Ciarán Devane. Minister Carroll MacNeill stated she had been explicit about wanting these briefings to continue when Ms. O'Connor succeeded Mr. Gloster in March. She concluded the letter by expressing her intention to join the Board meeting that week to highlight the importance of these issues, signaling escalating tension before the formal review concluded.

Board Actions and Performance Failures

The day after the minister's letter, on May 27, the HSE Board held a meeting where Ms. O'Connor's performance was raised for the first time in official discussions. Minutes from this meeting reveal that the Board criticized the lack of early interventions to tackle increasing overspending and noted failures by the CEO to act sooner on financial and operational targets. These internal records indicate that the Board was actively engaged in an escalated process to evaluate the CEO's conduct well before the final decision to dismiss her was reached.

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Reports indicate that the Board agreed last Thursday to sack Ms. O'Connor after determining she had failed to meet specific objectives set by senior managers. A source close to the situation described ongoing tensions between the Board, the Department of Health, and Ms. O'Connor, particularly regarding her management style compared to her predecessor. While Mr. Gloster was described as very hands-on and regularly in touch with the department, Ms. O'Connor was characterized as being her own woman and approaching issues in a distinctly different manner that clashed with departmental expectations.

Minister's Stance and Political Fallout

During an appearance before the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight, Minister Carroll MacNeill reiterated that she had informed Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin in September that the Board had entered an escalated performance review process. She maintained that thereafter, she had no knowledge or involvement in the process, nor did the other senior government officials. The Taoiseach emphasized that the statutory responsibility for sacking the CEO lay solely with the HSE Board, distancing the Cabinet from the direct decision-making process while acknowledging the complexity of the timeline.

However, Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock contested the minister's narrative, arguing that the May 26 letter was the starting point leading to the dismissal. Ms. Sherlock described the minister's demand for thrice-a-day reporting schedules as extraordinary micromanagement and a clear signal of no confidence. Two ministers confirmed that the Cabinet was not informed of the review or the potential dismissal until the final decision was made, highlighting a disconnect between the ministerial correspondence and the formal board procedures.

Consequences and Future Oversight

The dismissal of Ms. O'Connor has triggered legal and political scrutiny, with members of the Oireachtas receiving legal advice on how to approach the topic due to the possibility of future legal action by the ex-CEO. The HSE Board has stated that performance objectives for Ms. O'Connor were monitored throughout the year at its oversight committees, affirming the rigorous nature of the evaluation process. As the government navigates these revelations, the focus remains on stabilizing the HSE and addressing the critical issues of overspending and hospital overcrowding that prompted the initial ministerial intervention.