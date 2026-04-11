Health Officials Mull Ban on Doctors' Strikes Amid Pay Dispute

Senior health officials have discussed a ban on doctors striking as the long-running dispute over pay continues. The potential ban comes after weeks of industrial action by resident doctors, who are seeking a significant pay increase. The NHS is facing severe disruption, and officials are exploring all options to resolve the issue.

Senior health officials have reportedly considered a ban on doctors striking, a move aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute over pay. This discussion follows remarks made by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who advocated for subjecting doctors to the same strike restrictions as the army and police. While Health Secretary Wes Streeting hasn't dismissed the idea, admitting it's an 'option,' despite previous hesitations, the situation remains tense.

Resident doctors initiated a six-day strike on Tuesday, seeking a 26 percent pay increase on top of the nearly 29 percent they've received over the past three years. This industrial action, marking over 60 days of strikes across 15 rounds, is costing the NHS an estimated £50 million per day. Frustration stemming from the prolonged industrial action has led high-level officials within the Department of Health and Social Care to contemplate a ban on resident doctors' strikes, though no formal proposal was put forward. Discussions focused on the feasibility and potential reactions from unions and Labour MPs, with the hope of reaching a negotiated settlement with the British Medical Association still present.\The current strike, one of the longest the NHS has faced, centers on pay and job opportunities. Streeting has criticized the union's actions, accusing them of behaving like a 'cartel' and aiming to 'fleece' the public with pay demands that could cost taxpayers billions annually. He acknowledged the industrial action will prolong patient waiting times. Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, has stated that the latest strikes were ‘deliberately timed to cause havoc,’ noting the difficulties hospitals faced in staffing following the Easter weekend. Emma Runswick, deputy chair of the BMA’s governing council, condemned any potential ban as an unacceptable infringement on the right to strike, stressing the importance of industrial action as a last resort. Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, are scheduled to return to work on Monday, but NHS England assures services will be available over the weekend, encouraging patients to seek care as needed. Professor Ramani Moonesinghe, national clinical director for critical and perioperative care at NHS England, praised the NHS staff's efforts to maintain patient safety during the strikes. The Health Secretary has pointed out that the BMA has benefitted greatly from government pay increases and stated that the NHS remains open during the weekend. Patients should continue to attend appointments unless asked to reschedule, and use emergency services as necessary. \Mrs. Badenoch, whose father was a GP, has accused resident doctors of 'betraying patients' due to the ongoing walkouts, criticizing Labour's prior concessions on pay. Sir Jim has warned of sustained industrial action, potentially lasting over a year, and suggested overhauling frontline healthcare to reduce dependence on resident doctors. The BMA’s resident doctors committee recently rejected a deal that would have increased medics' pay rises over the last three years to 35 percent and created thousands of new specialty training spots, allowing doctors to advance their careers. Under that deal, some would have earned over £100,000 per year, with starting salaries for first-year doctors averaging £52,000. In an official statement, the Department of Health and Social Care stated that the government is not considering a ban on doctors from striking. The situation highlights the deep divisions and high stakes surrounding the pay dispute, and the impact of the strikes on patients and the NHS





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Doctors Strike NHS Pay Dispute Health Policy Industrial Action

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