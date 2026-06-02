Health Secretary Accepts Recommendation to Restrict Prostate Cancer Screening Programme

Health Secretary James Murray has accepted a recommendation from his advisors to restrict access to a national prostate cancer screening programme in the UK. However, he has committed to expanding a landmark trial to include all black men aged 45 to 74 who have not had a PSA test or MRI prostate scan in the past five years.

Health Secretary James Murray has accepted a recommendation from his advisors to restrict access to a national prostate cancer screening programme in the UK. However, he has committed to expanding a landmark trial to include all black men aged 45 to 74 who have not had a PSA test or MRI prostate scan in the past five years.

The Transform trial is investigating different ways to detect prostate cancer earlier, with researchers aiming to ensure one in ten invited to participate are black. If the results find a more reliable way of detecting tumours that require treatment, advisors could recommend expanding eligibility for screening to a wider group of men. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with 63,000 cases and 12,000 deaths each year.

The UK National Screening Committee's draft guidance in November said testing should only be offered to around 30,000 men aged 45 to 61 with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, which increase the risk of an aggressive form of the disease. This meant that black men and those with a family history would have been excluded.

Now the committee's final recommendation, published last week and accepted by Mr Murray today, says only men aged 45 to 61 who have particular BRCA2 variants combined with a family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, or prostate cancer should qualify for screening outside of the trial. It means as few as 3,000 will be invited for screening, which will involve having a blood test every two years to check for a marker of potential prostate cancer known as PSA.

The committee said widening screening at this stage could lead to over-diagnosis and over-treatment. Ministers have told the committee to keep their recommendation under review as new evidence emerges. An extra £18million will be invested in the Transform trial and it will broaden access to focal therapies. These are less invasive treatments that target prostate cancer, giving men greater choice about their options when they receive a new diagnosis.

Campaigners have expressed disappointment and outrage over the decision, calling on Mr Murray to overrule his advisors. They said the decision risked thousands of men being 'condemned to an avoidable death' and described it as a 'profound disappointment'. The charity Prostate Cancer Research said: 'This is a deeply disappointing moment for men and families across the country who know first-hand the devastating impact of prostate cancer.

'For those at highest risk, this decision to accept the UK National Screening Committee's recommendation will feel like yet another setback. 'This government has missed an historic opportunity.

'While there are elements of today's broader package of announcements that we welcome - including improving guidance to GPs, expanding access to focal therapies, and a commitment to keep the screening model under review - the central issue remains unresolved: too many men at highest risk are still being left without access to screening. 'We welcome the additional funding for the Transform trial and the commitment to increase participation among Black men, who face double the risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer and are more likely to die from the disease.

'However, this investment must now deliver real results. 'Recruitment must move quickly, findings must be reported at the earliest opportunity, and the UK National Screening Committee must be prepared to act on emerging evidence rather than wait years for the perfect dataset. 'Men at highest risk have already waited too long





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prostate Cancer Screening Programme UK Health Secretary James Murray Transform Trial Black Men BRCA1 BRCA2 Gene Mutations PSA Test MRI Scan Focal Therapies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health Secretary Accused Of Being 'Weak' After U-Turning Over 'Trans Women Are Women' SentimentCampaigners claimed James Murray had not stuck 'with his principles' amid political pressure.

Read more »

Peter Mandelson should ‘never have been appointed’, says foreign secretarySir Keir sacked Lord Mandelson in September 2025 after leaked emails which showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Jeffrey Epstein faced jail for sex offences

Read more »

Henry Nowak: Home secretary to give statement after officers put dying stab victim in handcuffsVickrum Digwa was jailed for a minimum of 21 years for the murder of Southampton student Henry Nowak.

Read more »

EU Backs Sanctions Relief Path If Iran Accepts Strict ConditionsKaja Kallas said any temporary U.S.-Iran peace agreement must lead to broader negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, missiles and regional security.

Read more »