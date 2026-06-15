Health Visitor Advises Parents on Babies Rolling onto Stomach During Sleep

A health visitor clarifies sleep safety guidelines for infants who roll onto their front. While placing babies on their backs remains the primary recommendation to reduce SIDS, once babies can roll both ways they may sleep in that position. Parents should gently reposition babies onto their backs if they lack the ability to roll back themselves. Encouraging daytime rolling practice can help babies develop this skill.

A health visitor has issued a warning to all parents regarding new advice about young babies sleeping on their front. Since the Back to Sleep movement launched in the 1990s, new parents have been strongly advised to position babies on their backs for sleep, a measure which reduced Sudden Infant Death Syndrome ( SIDS ) rates by half.

The guidance, promoted by The Lullaby Trust alongside medical researchers and television presenter Anne Diamond, remains in place today, with health visitors inspecting sleep environments and reinforcing the advice during numerous home visits. Yet parents are often left uncertain about what action to take if their young child rolls over during sleep, something that commonly occurs in babies who are developing their rolling abilities.

Ruth Watts, a qualified and practising health visitor in England, has provided parents with clear instructions on handling this scenario in a recent TikTok video. What to do when your baby rolls onto their stomach? Ruth said: "You've woken up and your baby is sleeping on their front, what should you do? Now I know for the past however many months you have been told since birth put your baby on their back, and that still is the advice.

However, once they can start rolling both ways.... and that is where the catch is, once they can roll from their back to their front and their front to their back, they can sleep on their front. Still put them down on their back, allow them to move themselves onto their front, but I know now you're going to ask me 'what do I do if they can't roll from their front to their back?

' Now the Lullaby Trust does recommend that you still, if you've woken and they're on their front and you know they cannot roll onto their back, that you do put them onto their back again. You could maybe pick them up, feed, put them back down again if you know that it's going to wake them anyway, but it is recommended if they cannot roll from their front to their back to put them back down on their back.

" How to help your baby practice rolling safely? Ruth also offered guidance on how parents can help their little ones become more confident with rolling, reducing the need for night-time intervention.

"Now what you can do then is lots and lots and lots of floor time throughout the day, lots of opportunity to practise trying to roll from their front to their back, their back to their front again, putting things ever so slightly out of the reach, you know really trying to encourage them, supporting them with rolling because that's where once they can roll both ways you can leave them. The same does apply for babies who are rolling onto their side.

If they can roll both ways you can leave them on their side, if they cannot roll from their front to their back again we need to be laying them back down on their back and I know that can be disruptive and that can be frustrating but that really is going to be helping with safer sleep.





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Warning Issued to Parents on Young Babies Sleeping on Their FrontA health visitor has issued a warning to parents on young babies sleeping on their front, advising them on what to do if their child rolls over in their sleep. Ruth Watts, a qualified and practicing health visitor in England, has provided guidance on how parents can help their babies get comfortable rolling, reducing the need for intervention during the night.

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