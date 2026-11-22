Jay Molinos receives a two-year four-month sentence for sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight while she suffered a mental health crisis.

Jay Molinos, a 48-year-old healthcare assistant, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient. The incident occurred at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight, where Molinos took advantage of a woman who was undergoing a severe mental health crisis. He admitted to the charge of sexual assault, which took place in September last year, and was sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court. The judge emphasized the gravity of exploiting a patient in a state of extreme vulnerability for personal gratification.

Details of the Assault on the Isle of Wight

The court heard that the victim, who remains anonymous under legal restrictions, was in a quiet hospital room at the time of the attack. Molinos touched the woman's breast under her top and told her she was beautiful during the assault. When the victim moved away to escape his advances, Molinos immediately asked for her mobile phone number. He then asked if she would agree to be his girlfriend. The victim complied and typed her number into his phone, a moment she described as being filled with fear and confusion.

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Following the incident, the victim was moved to an inpatient ward where she wrote down a detailed account of what had happened. Prosecutor Tim Devlin presented the evidence to the court, highlighting how Molinos used his position and proximity to access the victim. The attack did not just occur in isolation but was a calculated act of exploitation by a staff member who was supposed to be providing care and support to those in distress.

Victim Impact and Psychological Toll

The victim provided a powerful statement to the court detailing the lasting psychological damage caused by the assault. She reported suffering from daily flashbacks of the event, which occur with such clarity that she can still recall the specific smell of Molinos' aftershave. She also described the lingering physical sensation of his touch, noting that the trauma makes her feel 'dirty' on a regular basis. The constant replaying of the incident in her mind has severely impacted her sense of safety and well-being.

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She explained that the assault in a hospital setting, a place meant for healing, was particularly devastating. The breach of trust and the violation of her bodily autonomy while she was in a fragile mental state have left her with deep-seated trauma. Her bravery in reading this statement in person demonstrated the immense courage required to face her attacker and the legal system after such a violation.

Court Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Judge William Ashworth delivered the sentence, praising the victim for her bravery in attending court and sharing her impact statement. He acknowledged the severity of Molinos' actions and the irreversible harm caused to the victim. Nate Lara, the defense attorney, stated that Molinos was incredibly remorseful and understood that he had destroyed his career with this behavior. Molinos admitted he had made the worst decision of his life and would have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Jay Molinos was handed an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim from further contact. He was also added to the Sex Offenders Register for a period of ten years. These legal measures are designed to provide long-term protection for the victim and to hold Molinos accountable for his actions. The sentence reflects the judicial view that exploiting a vulnerable patient is a serious offense requiring significant punishment.

Police Response and Community Impact

Det Sg Ross Jones of the Isle of Wight CID issued a statement commending the victim's courage throughout the investigation and court process. He noted that reporting sexual offenses takes immense bravery, and the victim's determination was key to bringing Molinos to justice. Jones emphasized that Molinos took advantage of a vulnerable woman for his own gratification, causing harm that can last a lifetime. He reassured the public that such actions are not tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated.

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The case highlights the importance of vigilance and support systems for vulnerable patients in healthcare settings. Det Sg Jones stated that the message to victims of sexual offenses is clear: they will be listened to, supported, and the police will do everything possible to pursue those responsible. This case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences for healthcare professionals who abuse their positions of trust. The community has been reminded of the need for robust safeguards to protect patients in moments of crisis.

As Jay Molinos begins his prison sentence, the focus remains on the recovery and well-being of the victim. The legal process has concluded, but the emotional healing for the victim is ongoing. The case has set a precedent for how such offenses are treated within the healthcare sector and the justice system. It underscores the zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and the severe penalties associated with exploiting those who are most vulnerable.