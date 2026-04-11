Healthcare Recruitment Platform Healthdaq Targeted in Cyberattack, Hundreds of Thousands of Files Stolen

Healthdaq, a healthcare recruitment platform used by health trusts in Northern Ireland, has been hit by a cyberattack. Hackers claim to have stolen hundreds of thousands of files containing sensitive personal data. The breach has prompted warnings to staff and investigations by regulatory bodies, highlighting the risks of identity theft and fraud.

A significant cyber security incident has impacted Healthdaq , an Irish company operating a healthcare recruitment platform utilized by health trusts in Northern Ireland. Hackers claim to have stolen a substantial volume of sensitive files, potentially containing the personal data of hundreds of thousands of individuals.

This breach has raised serious concerns about data security and the potential for misuse of personal information, prompting investigations by regulatory bodies and warnings to staff regarding heightened vigilance.\Healthdaq, which manages recruitment processes for healthcare services, stores a wide array of personal data, including names, contact details, curricula vitae, qualifications, copies of passports and other government-issued identification documents, and in some instances, sensitive health information. The company disclosed that it became aware of unauthorized access to certain data on its platform on March 30. This incident has been classified as a confidentiality breach involving the unauthorized access and extraction of data. The potential ramifications of the data breach are significant, with a stated risk of impacts including identity theft, fraud, and the misuse of personal information. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has confirmed receiving a report from Healthdaq Limited and is currently assessing the information provided. Healthdaq's client base extends internationally, encompassing government and public health bodies in Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and NHS organizations in England, illustrating the broad scope of the potential impact.\The hacking group XP95 has claimed responsibility for the attack and is demanding a ransom. The group alleges to have stolen nearly half a million files, including driving licenses, criminal background checks, and vaccination records. Cyber security experts like Professor Kevin Curran from Ulster University highlight the motivations of hackers, noting that while they may sometimes exaggerate the volume or nature of the data stolen, established groups often rely on their reputation to maintain credibility. Professor Curran advises individuals to take proactive steps to protect themselves, including using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious emails or online activity. The incident underscores the critical importance of robust cyber security measures and the need for vigilance in protecting sensitive personal data. The potential exposure of highly sensitive information, such as health records and background checks, significantly amplifies the risks to the affected individuals. The response of health trusts and the ongoing investigations will be crucial in mitigating the long-term consequences of this serious data breach.\In related news, a mystery skin condition is causing distress, and the experts are unsure what to call it. Several patients have contacted the BBC regarding the condition. Some experts feel it is a severe case of eczema, but others think it is TSW. Moreover, there is an unrelated story about how a health company allegedly stole photos to promote its business





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