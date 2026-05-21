Healthy n Happy wins 'Saving Lives' award at 1st Class Credit Union's Money Made Human Awards for Creating Hope In Our Community campaign

Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust gained recognition from 1st Class Credit Union for their Creating Hope In Our Community campaign, which promotes positive mental health and suicide prevention across Cambuslang and Rutherglen.

Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust was delighted to win a 'Saving Lives' award at 1st Class Credit Union's Money Made Human Awards, in recognition of their Creating Hope In Our Community campaign, which promotes positive mental health and suicide prevention across Cambuslang and Rutherglen.

Held at Hampden Park, the awards highlighted the impact that can be made together through local connections, communities that are strengthened, and lives that are enriched. The winning presentation was made by Healthy n Happy's Executive Director, Mark Soanes, who accepted the award alongside Susie Heywood of Suicide Prevention Scotland and Nicola Reed of Cruse Scotland.

Mark Soanes, Healthy n Happy's Executive Director, said that this recognition means a great deal to them, but they know there is still much work to be done in this area. They encourage local residents, organisations, community groups, charities, and businesses to become part of this vital movement, so together we can continue responding to local need and creating hope within our local communities





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Creating Hope In Our Community Campaign 1St Class Credit Union's Money Made Human Awar Saving Lives Award Cambuslang And Rutherglen Mental Health Suicide Prevention Hampden Park Mark Soanes Suicide Prevention Scotland Crcuse Scotland

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