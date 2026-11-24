Pop stars Hear'Say and Liberty X cancel their 13-date stadium tour after struggling to sell tickets. The groups cite unexpectedly high production costs as the primary reason for the disappointing news for fans.

Pop music groups Hear'Say and Liberty X have officially cancelled their highly anticipated joint stadium tour across the UK and Ireland. The decision comes just weeks after the two former Popstars rivals announced a 13-date series that initially saw additional dates added due to what was described as phenomenal demand. Now, however, the excitement has been replaced by disappointment for fans who were eager to see the icons perform together on a large scale.

Ticket Sales Struggle Forces Cancellation

The primary driver behind the abrupt shutdown of the tour has been a significant struggle to sell tickets. Despite the initial surge in interest and the re-announcement of dates to accommodate this early enthusiasm, the actual sales figures failed to meet the projections required to sustain the event. The groups issued a statement expressing that they were genuinely sorry for disappointing their audience, emphasizing that this news was far from what they wanted to share with their supporters.

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Production Costs Exceed Financial Projections

Official statements from Hear'Say and Liberty X revealed that the financial burden of delivering a show of this magnitude was significantly higher than anticipated. The groups explained that their determination to provide the very best possible experience for audiences required resources that ultimately made the tour financially unviable. They stressed the importance of being honest and transparent about these circumstances to prevent unnecessary speculation regarding the reunion, acknowledging the huge disappointment for everyone involved, particularly the artists and fans who had waited 25 years for this moment.

Member Responses and Individual Commitments

The reaction from the individual members of both groups has highlighted the complex dynamics of the reunion. Kelli Young of Liberty X noted that she was included in discussions and that the members were sweet about the process, but she clarified that she cannot commit to the project at this moment. She explained that she is super busy and currently committed to other obligations, noting that the moving parts of the tour were still being figured out. Meanwhile, Danny Foster expressed earlier excitement about the project, stating that the beauty of the initiative was bringing nine kids with a dream back together to come full circle.

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Historical Context of the Reunion

This cancellation affects a reunion that was originally planned with a specific lineup. The Liberty X lineup includes Tony Lundon, Jessica Taylor, Michelle Heaton, Kelli Young, and Kevin Simm. Hear'Say consists of Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan, Kym Marsh, and Danny Foster. It is worth noting that the original Hear'Say lineup also included Mylene Klass, who is not part of the current touring group. The cancellation marks a significant setback for a project that aimed to reconnect the groups with each other and their dedicated fanbase after a quarter of a century.

Impact on Fans and Future Implications

For the dozens of fans who had been left gutted by the news, this cancellation represents a lost opportunity to witness a unique pop culture event. The groups acknowledged the overwhelming amount of love and support shown during the initial announcement phase, validating the excitement that had built up over the years. As the tour is no longer going ahead as planned, fans are left waiting to see if any alternative dates or formats might emerge, though no such plans have been mentioned in the current statements from the artists or their management teams.