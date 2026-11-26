International researchers led by Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore publish new strategies in The Lancet for diagnosing and treating heart injuries in patients with non-obstructive coronary arteries.

Cardiologists and medical researchers are advancing a critical shift in cardiac care by identifying specific protocols for treating heart injuries in patients who present with no significant narrowing of the coronary arteries. This condition, known as myocardial injury with non-obstructive coronary arteries, affects approximately 6-10% of patients undergoing coronary angiography following an acute myocardial infarction. A comprehensive review published in The Lancet on November 26 2026 outlines a new diagnostic pathway that moves beyond traditional anatomical assessments to address these invisible threats to heart health.

New Diagnostic Protocols for Heart Injury

The international team of authors, coordinated by Italian researchers from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, proposes a stratified treatment approach that significantly improves patient outcomes. Rocco A. Montone, a cardiologist and researcher at both the Gemelli and the university, led the effort to develop these integrated pathways. The research highlights that the absence of major blockages does not rule out cardiac injury, as underlying issues may include small unstable plaques, coronary spasms, or microcirculation abnormalities.

Also read Duncan Ferguson's Seven-Game Suspension Leaves Glentoran Without Manager for Key Derbies

The proposed diagnostic strategy integrates advanced imaging technologies to identify the precise mechanism responsible for the heart damage. Key components of this pathway include cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, high-resolution intracoronary imaging using optical coherence tomography, and coronary functional testing. This multi-modal approach allows clinicians to look past the limitations of standard coronary angiography and determine the specific pathological cause of the myocardial injury for each individual patient.

Leadership in International Cardiology Research

The review article brings together some of the most prominent figures in global cardiovascular medicine to establish consensus on these new standards. The authorship includes Filippo Crea, editor of the European Heart Journal and President-elect of the European Society of Cardiology, who contributed to framing the clinical perspective of the study. The international collaboration also features Roxana Mehran, President of the American College of Cardiology and Director of the Women's Heart and Vascular Center at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York.

Advertisement

The involvement of such high-profile experts underscores the urgency and importance of revisiting diagnostic criteria for heart attacks. Professor Roxana Mehran's participation highlights the growing recognition that women are disproportionately affected by conditions where coronary arteries appear clear, despite the occurrence of significant cardiac events. The collaborative effort aims to standardize care across different healthcare systems, ensuring that patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses regardless of their geographic location.

Evidence From the PROMISE Trial

The diagnostic pathways outlined in the review are supported by robust clinical data from the multicenter, randomized PROMISE trial. Coordinated by the Policlinico Gemelli and published in the European Heart Journal last March, the PROMISE trial provided significant clinical validation for the new stratified treatment approach. The trial demonstrated that a comprehensive diagnostic strategy, followed by therapies targeted at the underlying causes of the heart attack, improves angina-related health status at 12 months compared to conventional management.

Rocco Montone, who serves as the lead author of the review and principal investigator of the PROMISE trial, emphasizes the necessity of this personalized approach. He notes that when coronary angiography fails to show a significant obstruction, the mechanism behind the cardiac injury must be determined through advanced means. The trial results confirm that moving beyond a purely anatomical view of the disease toward a pathophysiological diagnosis is essential for effective treatment and better long-term prognosis for patients.

Paradigm Shift in Personalized Cardiology

Leadership at the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS and the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore has hailed the publication as a major step toward personalized cardiology. Francesco Burzotta, Director of Cardiology at the Gemelli and Full Professor of Cardiology at the university, stated that modern cardiology now possesses extraordinary tools for understanding what occurs within the coronary arteries and the microcirculation. He argued that the task for medical professionals is to integrate these technologies into diagnostic and therapeutic pathways that are truly personalized.

Advertisement

Antonio Gasbarrini, Scientific Director of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS and Full Professor of Internal Medicine at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, described the publication as a significant recognition for Rocco Montone and the entire field of cardiovascular research. He highlighted a paradigm shift in medicine, noting that two patients with the same clinical manifestations may have biologically distinct diseases requiring different treatments. This insight reinforces the strategic importance of investing in researchers' capacity to lead studies that innovate international cardiological practice.