Heartbeat Star Tricia Penrose Marries for Second Time

Actress Tricia Penrose, famous for her role as Gina Bellamy in Heartbeat, has married Chris Hargreaves in a lavish ceremony. This comes after her divorce from her husband of 18 years, Mark Simpkin.

Television actress Tricia Penrose , best known for her long-running role in the popular series Heartbeat , has remarried. The 56-year-old actress tied the knot with her partner, Chris Hargreaves , in a beautiful ceremony held at Briars Hall Country Club in Lancashire on Saturday.

Penrose, who portrayed the beloved barmaid Gina Bellamy in Heartbeat from 1993 to 2010, shared a series of joyful photographs on social media, declaring Hargreaves as the 'love of her life'. The images showcased Penrose radiant in a stunning white lace bridal gown, featuring a flattering Bardot neckline, a fitted bodice, and a flowing princess skirt. She completed her bridal look with a delicate veil.

Hargreaves complemented her elegance in a light green suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a dark tie. The couple’s happiness was evident in every picture, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Many playfully referenced her former role, asking if she said 'yes in a heartbeat'. The marriage marks a new chapter for Penrose, following her divorce from her husband of 18 years, Mark Simpkin, in 2021.

The split was reported to be amicable, with sources stating that the couple had simply grown apart. Penrose and Simpkin share two sons, Jake, 22, and Freddy, 17. The couple initially met at the National Television Awards in 2001, embarking on a three-year courtship before exchanging vows in 2003 at Adlington Hall in Cheshire. They reaffirmed their commitment a decade later with a vow renewal ceremony in 2013, describing it as a celebration of their enduring relationship.

While the marriage ultimately ended, Simpkin had previously spoken fondly of their bond, describing Penrose as not only his wife but also his best friend. The relationship with Chris Hargreaves blossomed shortly after the divorce, with the couple going 'Instagram official' in 2021. Their connection deepened, culminating in a romantic proposal during a vacation in Tenerife last summer. Beyond her iconic role in Heartbeat, Tricia Penrose has enjoyed a diverse career in television.

She has made appearances in other popular British soaps, including Brookside, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale, as well as the spin-off series The Royal. Penrose also ventured into reality television, participating in Comic Relief Does Fame Academy and Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. More recently, she has transitioned into radio presenting, working at Radio Wirral.

Despite her varied career path, Penrose remains closely associated with her time on Heartbeat, a fact reflected in her Instagram bio, which proudly states: 'I played the part of Gina in ITV's Heartbeat for 18 years.

' Her character, Gina Bellamy, quickly became a fan favorite, evolving from a pub worker at the Aidensfield Arms to its landlady and eventually marrying PC Phil Bellamy. The wedding of Gina and Phil and the subsequent arrival of their son provided a heartwarming conclusion to series 17 of the beloved show. The actress’s recent nuptials signal a fresh start and a celebration of new love, while acknowledging the past and the enduring impact of her television career





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