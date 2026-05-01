Heartbreak as 'Gone Fishing's' Beloved Terrier Ted Dies, Joining a Lineup of Cherished TV Pets

Fans are mourning the loss of Ted, the Patterdale Terrier from 'Gone Fishing', alongside other iconic animal companions from shows like 'After Life' and 'EastEnders'. This article celebrates the lives and legacies of these beloved television pets.

The passing of Ted , the beloved terrier from the BBC show ' Gone Fishing ', has left fans heartbroken. Ted , a Patterdale Terrier mix owned by the show's executive producer Lisa Clark, became a cherished part of the series after first appearing alongside Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse in 2020.

Both Bob and Paul expressed their deep sadness at the loss of their canine companion. This loss echoes the grief felt by fans who have mourned other famous television pets in the past, such as Brandy from 'After Life' and Wellard from 'EastEnders'. Brandy, whose real name was Vislor Antilly Anti, gained international fame for her role as Ricky Gervais' loyal companion in the Netflix comedy 'After Life'.

The show's success led to Anti being dubbed 'The World’s Most Famous Dog', with Gervais repeatedly assuring fans she wouldn't meet an untimely end on screen. Beyond 'After Life', Anti had a prolific career in film and television, appearing in projects with stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and Martin Clunes. She even performed stunts in shows like 'Doc Martin' and 'Midsomer Murders', retiring from screen work at the age of 11.

Her owner described her as the 'queen of the family', highlighting the deep affection she received both on and off set. EastEnders also saw a beloved canine character in Wellard II, Robbie Jackson's faithful companion. His off-screen death in 2017 was revealed on the show, prompting an outpouring of grief from viewers who had enjoyed his on-screen antics. Wellard II followed the original Wellard, who was a popular fixture on the soap from 1994 until his controversial exit in 2008.

These instances demonstrate the powerful connection audiences form with animal characters, and the genuine sadness felt when they are no longer with us. The loss of Ted, Brandy, and Wellard serves as a reminder of the joy and companionship these furry friends brought to our screens and our hearts





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